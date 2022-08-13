Technology News
US Gunman Posted 'Call to Arms' on Truth Social After FBI Searched Donald Trump's Home: Reports

Before it was removed from Truth Social, the same account appeared on Thursday to confess to attempting to storm FBI offices in the US state of Ohio.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 13 August 2022 01:03 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The account appeared to feature multiple posts of violent anger, according to reports

Highlights
  • The FBI searched former US President Donald Trump's house this week
  • A gunman from Ohio reportedly shared a 'call to arms' on Truth Social
  • The messages were posted to Donald Trump's Truth Social platform

An armed man who fled after attempting to breach an FBI office in Ohio appears to have posted a "call to arms" on Donald Trump's Truth Social platform after federal agents searched the ex-president's home, US media reported Friday.

An account bearing the name of 42-year-old suspect Ricky Shiffer, identified by Ohio authorities on Friday, featured multiple posts of violent anger including his failed plan to attack the FBI, according to screen shots of the profile, multiple US outlets reported.

"This is your call to arms," an account bearing Shiffer's name posted on Truth Social.

"I am proposing war," the account posted, urging "patriots" to kill federal agents the day after Trump's Florida residence was searched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation -- a move that sparked outrage in right-wing circles.

Shortly before it was removed from the social media platform, the same account appeared on Thursday to confess to attempting to storm FBI offices in the midwestern state of Ohio.

The FBI said Thursday that a person armed with a weapon had tried to breach the entry to the bureau's office in the city of Cincinnati.

According to local media, the man fired a nail gun and brandished an AR-15-style rifle before fleeing by car.

"Well, I thought I had a way through bullet proof glass, and I didn't. If you don't hear from me, it is true I tried attacking the FBI, and it'll mean either I was taken off the internet, the FBI got me, or they sent the regular cops while," read a post, which appears to end mid-sentence and was shared Thursday morning, according to reports.

The incident drew nationwide attention as it occurred only a few days after the FBI search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion, although there was no immediate confirmation the events were linked.

The suspect in Ohio was killed in a standoff with police after a vehicle pursuit and exchange of gunfire, authorities said.

