Technology News
loading

Google to Pay Politician $515,000 Over Defamatory YouTube Videos, Says Australian Court

The Federal Court says it found the Alphabet company made money by broadcasting two videos attacking the then-deputy premier of New South Wales.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 June 2022 11:33 IST
Google to Pay Politician $515,000 Over Defamatory YouTube Videos, Says Australian Court

Google has been found liable for defamation earlier for supplying links to articles in search results

Highlights
  • Jordan Shanks uploaded videos branding John Barilaro as "corrupt"
  • Barilaro quit politics a year after Shanks posted the videos
  • Tech giants argue they cannot be reasonably expected to police all posts

An Australian court on Monday ordered Google to pay a former lawmaker AUD 715,000 (roughly Rs. 40,001,300), saying its failure to take down a YouTuber's "relentless, racist, vilificatory, abusive and defamatory campaign" of videos drove him out of politics.

The Federal Court found the Alphabet company, which owns content-sharing website YouTube, made money by broadcasting two videos attacking the then-deputy premier of New South Wales — Australia's most populous state — that have been viewed nearly 800,000 times since being posted in late 2020.

Google has been found liable for defamation before, generally for supplying links to articles in search results, but Monday's ruling is one of the first where the firm was deemed an active publisher — via YouTube — of content that defamed an elected official.

In Australia, a review of defamation law is examining whether online platforms should be held accountable for defamatory content they host. Google and other internet giants argue they cannot be reasonably expected to police all posts.

A Google spokesperson was not available for comment.

The court heard that content creator Jordan Shanks uploaded videos in which he repeatedly brands lawmaker John Barilaro "corrupt" without citing credible evidence, and calls him names attacking his Italian heritage which the judge, Steve Rares, said amounted to "nothing less than hate speech".

By continuing to publish the content, Google breached its own policies of protecting public figures from being unfairly targeted and "drove Mr Barilaro prematurely from his chosen service in public life and traumatised him significantly," Rares said.

Barilaro quit politics a year after Shanks posted the videos, and "Google cannot escape its liability for the substantial damage that Mr Shanks' campaign caused," Rares added.

Shanks, who has 625,000 YouTube subscribers and 346,000 followers on Meta Platforms's Facebook, was a co-defendant until a settlement with Barilaro last year which involved the YouTuber editing the videos and paying the former politician AUD 100,000 (roughly Rs. 5,592,500).

But Shanks "needed YouTube to disseminate his poison (and) Google was willing to join Mr Shanks in doing so to earn revenue as part of its business model," the judge said.

Before the lawsuit was resolved, Shanks had continued to attack Barilaro and his lawyers publicly, and the judge said he would refer him and Google to the authorities "for what appear to be serious contempts of court by bringing improper pressure ... not to pursue this proceeding".

In a Facebook post after the ruling, Shanks, who goes by the handle friendlyjordies, mocked Barilaro by saying "you finally scored the coin from Google ... without ever having the truth tested in court".

Shanks added, without evidence, that Barilaro "withdrew (his) action against us so we wouldn't testify or present our evidence" in support of his claims.

Barilaro told reporters outside the courthouse that he felt "cleared and vindicated".

"It was never about money," he said. "It was about an apology, removal. Of course, now an apology is worthless after the campaign has continued. It's taken a court to force Google's hand."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What is the best value flagship smartphone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, YouTube, Alphabet, Meta, Facebook
From BTC to DOGE and SHIB, Most Altcoins Swell With Gains Despite Stablecoins Seeing Losses

Related Stories

Google to Pay Politician $515,000 Over Defamatory YouTube Videos, Says Australian Court
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto E32s Sale in India Begins Today at 12pm: Price, Specifications
  2. Apple Reportedly Planning to Launch Own Search Engine at WWDC 2022
  3. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  4. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  5. Moto G62 5G Spotted on Retailer Listing, Price, Specifications Tipped
  6. Amazfit GTS 2 New Version India Launch on June 5: All Details
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Moto E32s With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Firmware Development Begins: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K10 5G Confirmed to Offer MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC in India
  2. Google to Pay Politician $515,000 Over Defamatory YouTube Videos, Says Australian Court
  3. China Launches Shenzhou 14 Capsule to Complete Tiangong Space Station Assembly
  4. From BTC to DOGE and SHIB, Most Altcoins Swell With Gains Despite Stablecoins Seeing Losses
  5. Apple Reportedly Planning to Launch Own Search Engine at WWDC 2022
  6. WWDC 2022 Keynote Today: How to Watch Livestream, What to Expect
  7. West Bengal to Add 2,000 Electric Buses, Convert 3,000 to CNG-Powered, Says Transport Minister
  8. Moto E32s Sale in India Begins Today at 12pm: Price, Specifications
  9. Firefox Translations Add-on Released by Mozilla Translates Web Pages Offline
  10. Geologists Successfully Forecast Volcanic Eruption Five Months Before the Event Using Supercomputers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.