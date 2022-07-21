Technology News
loading

Unable to Move Forward in Probe Against WhatsApp, Facebook: CCI Tells Delhi High Court

WhatsApp and Facebook subsequently challenged the CCI's March 2021 order directing a probe against them before a single judge.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 21 July 2022 22:22 IST
Unable to Move Forward in Probe Against WhatsApp, Facebook: CCI Tells Delhi High Court

CCI argued the new privacy policy of WhatsApp would lead to excessive data collection

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it was not able “move an inch” in its investigation into WhatsApp's privacy policy of 2021 on account of a court order granting time to Facebook and the instant messaging platform for filing replies in connection with the probe.

The CCI told a bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma that there was “virtually a stay” on the proceedings and the anti-trust regulator must be allowed to carry out its investigation and Facebook and WhatsApp must be asked to file their replies.

The bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, was hearing appeals of WhatsApp and Facebook challenging a single-judge order dismissing their pleas against the probe ordered by the CCI into the instant messaging platform's updated privacy policy.

“The investigation is 16 months old. We are not able to move an inch. We must be allowed to investigate,” the senior lawyer said.

On January 3, a bench headed by then Chief Justice DN Patel extended the time for filing replies by Facebook and WhatsApp to two CCI notices of June 2021 asking them to furnish certain information for the purpose of inquiry conducted by it.

The court, on Thursday, orally observed that “there was no stay order” concerning the probe and opined that the two companies should file their reply before CCI and listed the case for further consideration on July 22.

A lawyer appearing for the appellants said that their appeals would become infructuous if the interim protection is taken away and informed that a preliminary reply has already been filed before the CCI.

A senior lawyer appearing for Facebook India urged the court to defer the hearing on the appeal, saying that the case involves “issues of significance”.

In January last year, the CCI on its own had decided to look into WhatsApp's updated privacy policy based on news reports regarding the same.

WhatsApp and Facebook had subsequently challenged before the single judge CCI's March 2021 order directing a probe against them, saying that the issue concerning its new policy was already pending consideration before the high court and the Supreme Court.

The single judge on April 22 last year, however, refused to interdict the investigation directed by the CCI.

The single judge had opined that although it would have been "prudent" for the CCI to await the outcome of petitions in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court against WhatsApp's new privacy policy, not doing so would not make the regulator's order "perverse" or "wanting of jurisdiction".

The CCI had contended before the single judge that it was not examining the alleged violation of individuals' privacy which was being looked into by the Supreme Court.

It had argued before the court that the new privacy policy of WhatsApp would lead to excessive data collection and "stalking" of consumers for targeted advertising to bring in more users and is, therefore, an alleged abuse of dominant position.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, WhatsApp, India, CCI, Delhi High Court
Hero Electric Begins Work to Set Up Second Manufacturing Plant in India for Electric Two-Wheelers

Related Stories

Unable to Move Forward in Probe Against WhatsApp, Facebook: CCI Tells Delhi High Court
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Grab These Freebies Before the Sale Begins
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's The Gray Man
  3. ENGWE X26 E-Bicycle With 93km Range Launched: Details
  4. Here’s How to Make WhatsApp Calls From Your PC or Laptop
  5. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  6. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Best Early Access Deals on Smartphones and More
  7. OnePlus 10T 5G Set to Launch on August 3 at NYC Launch Event: Details
  8. Oppo Reno 8 5G First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Mid-Range Contender
  9. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  10. WhatsApp Chat Migration From Android to iOS and Vice Versa Now Live
#Latest Stories
  1. Unable to Move Forward in Probe Against WhatsApp, Facebook: CCI Tells Delhi High Court
  2. Hero Electric Begins Work to Set Up Second Manufacturing Plant in India for Electric Two-Wheelers
  3. Samsung Galaxy M04 With Android 12, 3GB RAM Spotted on Geekbench
  4. Fire-Boltt Visionary Smartwatch With 100 Sports Mode, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  5. Facebook's New Feeds Tab Will Display Posts From Friends, Groups in Chronological Order
  6. Government Blocked 94 YouTube Channels, 19 Social Media Accounts in 2021-22 for Spreading Fake News
  7. Ethereum Platform Kaleido Teams Up With Polygon: Here's What You Need to Know
  8. Indian Smartphone Shipments Declined For Third Consecutive Quarter: Canalys
  9. Samsung Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54 Could Launch Without Depth Sensors: Report
  10. Canyon of Fire Solar Storm Hits Earth, Highlights Clear Aurora View at Various Places
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.