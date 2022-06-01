Technology News
loading

Facebook Parent Meta to Trade Under Ticker ‘META’ on Nasdaq From June 9

The current ticker 'FB' has been in use since the company's initial public offering in 2012.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 June 2022 11:33 IST
Facebook Parent Meta to Trade Under Ticker ‘META’ on Nasdaq From June 9

The current ticker 'FB' has been in use since the company's initial public offering

Highlights
  • Facebook changed its name to Meta in October last year
  • The ticker symbol 'FB' has been in use since 2012
  • The company is pushing toward the metaverse

Meta Platforms said on Tuesday its Class A common stock will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol 'META' prior to market open on June 9, replacing its current ticker symbol 'FB'.

The company changed its name from Facebook to Meta Platform in October last year in a rebrand that focuses on building the "metaverse," a shared virtual environment that it bets will be the successor to the mobile Internet.

The current ticker 'FB' has been in use since the company's initial public offering in 2012.

The company has recently introduced several other changes. A few days back, Meta Platforms said that it will share more data on targeting choices made by advertisers running political and social-issue ads in its public ad database.

Meta said it would also include detailed targeting information for these individual ads in its "Facebook Open Research and Transparency" database used by academic researchers, in an expansion of a pilot launched last year.

"Instead of analysing how an ad was delivered by Facebook, it's really going and looking at an advertiser strategy for what they were trying to do," said Jeff King, Meta's vice president of business integrity, in a phone interview.

The social media giant has faced pressure in recent years to provide transparency around targeted advertising on its platforms, particularly around elections. In 2018, it launched a public ad library, though some researchers criticised it for glitches and a lack of detailed targeting data.

Meta said the ad library will soon show a summary of targeting information for social issue, electoral or political ads run by a page.

"For example, the Ad Library could show that over the last 30 days, a Page ran 2,000 ads about social issues, elections or politics, and that 40 percent of their spend on these ads was targeted to 'people who live in Pennsylvania' or 'people who are interested in politics,'" Meta said in a blog post.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Meta Platforms, Facebook, FB
BTC, ETH Open First Day of June With Minor Losses, Stablecoins See Gains

Related Stories

Facebook Parent Meta to Trade Under Ticker ‘META’ on Nasdaq From June 9
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. LeTV Y1 Pro With iPhone 13-Like Design Launched: All Details Here
  2. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  3. Moto G82 5G India Launch Tipped on June 9: All Details Here
  4. Amazfit GTS 2 New Version India Launch on June 5: All Details
  5. WhatsApp Spotted Testing Option to Let You Edit Messages
  6. Realme Pad X With 11-Inch Display, Quad Speakers Launched
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  8. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  9. Vivo T2x With 144Hz Display, MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Debuts
  10. Airtel Offers Complimentary 1GB Data for 3 Days to Select Users: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel Watch Lasts Up to a Day on Single Charge: Report
  2. Facebook Parent Meta to Trade Under Ticker ‘META’ on Nasdaq From June 9
  3. BTC, ETH Open First Day of June With Minor Losses, Stablecoins See Gains
  4. India Said to Oppose Moratorium on Customs Duties on E-Commerce Trade at Next WTO Meeting
  5. WhatsApp Spotted Testing Option to Edit Messages; Adding Support for Skin Tones in Message Reactions
  6. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface Online, Tipped to Sport Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  7. US Supreme Court Puts Hold on Texas Law Barring Social Media From Censoring Posts
  8. Facebook Parent Meta to Use Broadcom Chips for Metaverse Hardware in a Billion-Dollar Deal: Report
  9. Brazil Launches Blockchain Network for Its Public Institutions: Here's Why
  10. Shiba Inu’s Anonymous Founder ‘Riyoshi’ May Have Quit Crypto World, All Tweets Erased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.