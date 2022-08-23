Technology News
Meta Reportedly Files Motion to Settle Location Tracking Lawsuit for $37.5 Million: Details

Users in the US who used the company's Facebook social networking service after January 30, 2015, will be covered by the settlement, according to a report.

By David Delima | Updated: 23 August 2022 23:14 IST
Meta Reportedly Files Motion to Settle Location Tracking Lawsuit for $37.5 Million: Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

Facebook allegedly served targeted ads based on users' locations from their IP addresses

Highlights
  • Meta was sued in 2018 over tracking of user location without consent
  • The lawsuit alleges location details were collected without consent
  • Meta allegedly studied users movements based on IP addresses

Meta has reportedly reached a $37.5 million (roughly Rs. 300 crore) settlement in a lawsuit that alleged that the company had violated the privacy of its users by collecting its location without their permission. The firm was accused of collecting location data of its users without asking for their consent, even after the location services were turned off on on their smartphones, by inferring details from their internet protocol (IP) addresses to serve them targeted advertising. 

Facebook parent company Meta on Monday filed a motion to settle the lawsuit in a San Francisco federal court in the US, according to a report by Reuters. As previously mentioned, the lawsuit claimed that Meta collected the private details of its users, including their location, even when they had location services turned off. 

Users in the US who used the company's Facebook social networking service after January 30, 2015, will be covered by the settlement, according to the report.

The lawsuit had alleged that users were served targeted ads based on their location from their IP addresses, which revealed their locations to Facebook.  

As per the report, the lawsuit against Facebook started in November 2018, after the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg told the US Congress that the firm used location information to help advertisers target users in particular areas. However, the company had denied wrongdoing in the lawsuit, according to the report. 

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, Location, Privacy
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Netflix Heads Up! Game With Decks from Stranger Things, Squid Game, More Launched for Android, iOS

