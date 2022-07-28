Technology News
Facebook, Twitter, Telegram Urged to Fight Russian Disinformation in a Better Way

The US Senators sent the letters to Telegram Chief Executive Pavel Durov, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 July 2022 16:22 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ William Hire

The lawmakers asked companies to better moderate Russia's RT en Espanol and Sputnik Mundo

  • Three letters were sent to Facebook, Twitter, and Telegram
  • The letters were sent to Pavel Durov, Parag Agrawal and Mark Zuckerberg
  • In April, a group of 21 US lawmakers sent a similar letter to Facebook

A bipartisan group of three US senators urged Meta's Facebook, Twitter and Telegram to do a better job of stopping Russian efforts to spread Spanish-language disinformation about the invasion of Ukraine.

Senators Bob Menendez, chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, sent the letters, dated Wednesday, along with Senators Tim Kaine, also a Democrat, and Bill Cassidy, a Republican.

In particular, the lawmakers asked the companies to better moderate Russia's RT en Espanol and Sputnik Mundo.

"We ... know that disinformation campaigns by Russian state media's Spanish-language outlets targeted at Latin American and Caribbean audiences regularly reach Spanish-speaking communities in the United States, directly harming our national interests," they said in the three letters.

Representatives of Facebook and Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment while Telegram could not be reached.

A group of 21 US lawmakers sent a similar letter to Facebook in April.

Earlier this month, Britain proposed a new law that will require social media companies to proactively tackle disinformation posted by foreign states such as Russia, the government said.

The law would tackle fake accounts on platforms such as Meta's Facebook and Twitter that were set up on behalf of foreign states to influence elections or court proceedings, the government said.

The law is likely to be passed during this parliamentary session through an amendment to link the National Security Bill and Online Safety Bill, both of which are in the government's current programme.

Communications regulator Ofcom will draw up codes of practice to help social media companies comply with the law and will have the power to issue fines for infringement.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Pavel Durov, Parag Agrawal, Telegram, Meta, Twitter, Facebook, Social Media Companies, Ofcom
