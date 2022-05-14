Technology News
loading

Facebook, Twitter, Google, Other Tech Firms Ask US Supreme Court to Block Texas Social Media Law

The law forbids social media companies with more than 50 million active users per month from banning members based on their political views.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 May 2022 10:26 IST
Facebook, Twitter, Google, Other Tech Firms Ask US Supreme Court to Block Texas Social Media Law

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Plann

The new law prohibits large social media platforms from banning users based on their political views

Highlights
  • The Texas law went into effect on Wednesday
  • It was signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican
  • Tech firms filed an emergency request with the US Supreme Court on Friday

Lobbying groups representing Facebook, Twitter, Google and other tech companies filed an emergency request with the US Supreme Court on Friday, seeking to block a Texas law that prohibits large social media platforms from banning users based on their political views.

The Texas law went into effect on Wednesday when the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals granted the state's request for a stay of a district judge's injunction blocking the law.

The law forbids social media companies with more than 50 million active users per month from banning members based on their political views and requires them to publicly disclose how they moderate content.

It was signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, in September.

Internet lobbying groups NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association filed a lawsuit against the measure, and US District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin, Texas, issued a preliminary injunction in December.

Pitman had found that the law would harm social media companies' free speech rights under the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

The tech groups, in their emergency request, asked the Supreme Court to "allow the District Court's careful reasoning to remain in effect while an orderly appellate process plays out."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Twitter, Social Media Companies
Musk-Twitter Deal Expected to Close, but Prepared for All Scenarios, Says CEO Parag Agrawal
Delhi Government Approves 1,500 Electric Buses for Public Transport Fleet

Related Stories

Facebook, Twitter, Google, Other Tech Firms Ask US Supreme Court to Block Texas Social Media Law
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  2. Moto G82 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, Triple Cameras Unveiled: Details Here
  3. Motorola Edge 30 First Impressions : Sleek and Powerful
  4. Vivo S15, Vivo S15 Pro, Vivo TWS Air Set for May 19 Launch
  5. RRR: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  6. Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Launched: All Details
  7. DJI Mini 3 Pro With 60fps 4K Video Support Launched: All Details
  8. Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal Says Only 2.5 Players Left in India's Telecom Sector
  9. Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Viewed 148.6 Million Times in 24 Hours
  10. How to Pre-Order PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, GT7 Bundle in May 13 India Restock
#Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Government Approves 1,500 Electric Buses for Public Transport Fleet
  2. Facebook, Twitter, Google, Other Tech Firms Ask US Supreme Court to Block Texas Social Media Law
  3. Musk-Twitter Deal Expected to Close, but Prepared for All Scenarios, Says CEO Parag Agrawal
  4. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G Spotted on FCC Database, Likely to Support 15W Fast Charging: Report
  5. Ola Electric Upgrading VCUs on Older S1 Pro Electric Scooters to Avoid Further Recalls: Report
  6. Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition New DLC Now Available on Microsoft Store, Steam for Pre-Orders
  7. Elon Musk's Starlink Now Available to Ship Immediately in 32 Countries
  8. HP ZBook Studio G9, Z24q G3 Monitor, More Z Ecosystem Devices, Programs Launched
  9. Redmi Note 11T, Note 11T Pro May Launch in Global Markets With Poco Branding
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) With Snapdragon 720G, S Pen Support Goes Official
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.