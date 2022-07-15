Technology News
loading

Facebook Testing Ways to Allow Users to Create 5 Profiles Tied to Single Account

Facebook will allow certain users to create as many as four additional profiles, and each one won’t need to include a person’s real name or identity.

By Kurt Wagner, Bloomberg | Updated: 15 July 2022 01:18 IST
Facebook Testing Ways to Allow Users to Create 5 Profiles Tied to Single Account

Meta is stepping up efforts to drive engagement on the world’s biggest social network

Meta Platforms will start letting more users create multiple profiles with their Facebook accounts, the company's latest attempt to encourage posting and sharing on its social network.

As part of a test, certain Facebook members will be able to create as many as four additional profiles, and each one won't need to include a person's real name or identity. Users could have one for friends and another for co-workers, for example, each with its own feed. But they will only be able to comment or like another post with one profile.

Meta is stepping up efforts to drive engagement on the world's biggest social network, which has seen growth slow — especially among younger users. Facebook has previously offered multiple profiles but in a more limited fashion. Public figures, for example, have been able to manage multiple profiles for years, and the company has also let users create different identities for dating or college.

Additional profiles are still required to adhere to Facebook's content policies and will tie back to a user's core account, meaning rule violations on one profile will affect the others, the company said.

When launching student profiles in 2020, Meta executives said that users were looking to interact around interests that were more specific than the things they might find with their main social experience. With multiple profiles, Facebook hopes users will create separate identies for their different interests, like gaming, travel or food, according to the spokesperson.

The test won't change how Meta calculates its monthly or daily active user totals, which are reported during earnings. The multiple-profile effort is just a test for now, and includes some of the US users and those in a handful of other countries.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

 

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: facebook, Meta
Tesla Moves Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Mass Layoffs, Says It Fired Poorly Performing Workers

Related Stories

Facebook Testing Ways to Allow Users to Create 5 Profiles Tied to Single Account
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government To Introduce Right to Repair to Allow Self, Third Party Repair
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Indian Variant Price, Alleged Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. All You Need to Know About Jaadugar, the Next Indian Netflix Movie
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Series to Feature Dimensity 8100-Max, Dimensity 1300 SoCs
  5. Vivo T1x Launching in India on July 20: Details Here
  6. Truecaller Open Doors Real-Time Audio Chat App Announced: Details
  7. Watch Janhvi Kapoor in Trailer for Good Luck Jerry, Out July 29 on Hotstar
  8. How to Play YouTube Videos in the Background on Your Phone for Free
  9. OnePlus 10T Bags 3C Certification, May Come With 160W Adapter: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 8 India Variant Hands-on Images Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Testing Ways to Allow Users to Create 5 Profiles Tied to Single Account
  2. Tesla Moves Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Over Mass Layoffs, Says It Fired Poorly Performing Workers
  3. Delhi Traffic Signals to Introduce Electronic Signs Indicating Speed Limits, Timer Displays
  4. Bharti Airtel Allots 1.2 Percent Equity Shares to Google for USD 700 million
  5. Netflix to Host Second Global Fan Event TUDUM on September 24
  6. Google Might Reportedly Face Antitrust Lawsuit Filed by DoJ in Weeks
  7. Government Plans Right to Repair Framework to Facilitate Self, Third Party Repair of Products
  8. Amazon India Partners With Magenta Mobility for EV Deployment in Hyderabad
  9. General Motors, Pilot to Develop 2000 EV Charging Network Across US Highways
  10. Japan Plans To Transport People From Moon To Earth By Train. Here Are The Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.