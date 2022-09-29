Technology News
loading

Facebook Must Pay Compensation to Rohingyas Over Online Hate Speech Campaign, Amnesty International Says

In a US complaint, filed last December in California, the home state of Facebook, Rohingya refugees are seeking $150 billion (roughly Rs. 12,27,000 crore) in damages.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 29 September 2022 11:27 IST
Facebook Must Pay Compensation to Rohingyas Over Online Hate Speech Campaign, Amnesty International Says

The NGO urged Facebook to undertake "proactive human rights due diligence"

Highlights
  • The violence was ramped up by Facebook's algorithms
  • Three legal suits have been lodged against Facebook
  • The company has forged partnerships with several media companies

Facebook should pay reparations to the hundreds of thousands of Rohingyas forced from their homes in Myanmar in a campaign exacerbated by rampant online hate speech, Amnesty International said in a report Thursday.

The Rohingyas, a mainly Muslim minority, were targeted by Myanmar's military rulers in 2017 and driven into neighbouring Bangladesh, where they have since lived in sprawling refugee camps.

Victims' associations and rights advocates say the violence was ramped up by Facebook's algorithms, saying they play up extremist content that encourages harmful disinformation and hate speech.

"Many Rohingya tried to report anti-Rohingya content via Facebook's 'report' function" but to no avail, "allowing these hateful narratives to proliferate and reach unprecedented audiences in Myanmar," Amnesty said in its report.

It noted the revelations from the whistle-blower "Facebook Papers" divulged in October 2021, indicating that company executives knew the site fuelled the spread of toxic content against ethnic minorities and other groups.

Three legal suits have been lodged against Facebook by Rohingya representatives, in the US and Britain as well as with the OECD group of developed economies, under its guidelines for responsible business conduct.

In the US complaint, filed last December in California, the home state of Facebook and its parent company Meta, refugees are seeking $150 billion (roughly Rs. 12,27,000 crore) in damages.

"Meta's refusal to compensate Rohingya victims to date – even where the community's modest requests represent crumbs from the table of the company's enormous profits – simply add to the perception that this is a company wholly detached from the reality of its human rights impacts," Amnesty said.

The NGO urged Facebook to undertake "proactive human rights due diligence" across its platforms, but also called on national authorities to step up their oversight. 

"It is imperative that states fulfil their obligation to protect human rights by introducing and enforcing effective legislation to rein in surveillance-based business models across the technology sector," it said.

Facebook has vowed to revamp its corporate values and operations in response to pressure to clamp down on false information, particularly with regards to politics and elections.

The company has forged partnerships with several media companies, including AFP, intended to verify online posts and remove those that are untrue.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta
Tesla Appoints Airbnb Co-Founder Joseph Gebbia to Board Following US SEC Complaint by Shareholder Body
BTC, ETH See Gains, Majority Altcoins Follow Suit as September Draws Closer to End

Related Stories

Facebook Must Pay Compensation to Rohingyas Over Online Hate Speech Campaign, Amnesty International Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  3. JioPhone 5G Tipped to Get Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Across Budgets
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Google Pixel 7 Price Leaked via Alleged Amazon Listing Ahead of Launch
  7. Google Pixel 6a Review: Get It for the Cameras
  8. Redmi Note 11T 5G Review: All About Performance?
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Increases Hourly Wages for US Warehouse, Transportation Workers Ahead of Peak Gifting Season
  2. Robinhood, Circle to Allow Customers to Trade Second-Largest Stablecoin USD Coin: All Details
  3. Twitter Slammed by Firms Over Ads Displayed Next to Child Pornography Accounts, Ad Campaigns Suspended
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Leaked Renders Suggest Minor Design Changes From Galaxy S22 Ultra
  5. Jack Ryan Season 3 Release Date: John Krasinski Spy Series Returns December 21 on Amazon Prime Video
  6. Amazon Fire TV Cube (3rd Gen), Alexa Voice Remote Pro Launched in India: All Details
  7. BTC, ETH See Gains, Majority Altcoins Follow Suit as September Draws Closer to End
  8. Marvel’s Blade Loses Director as Bassam Tariq Exits Project, Reports Claim MCU Film Is in Trouble
  9. Facebook Must Pay Compensation to Rohingyas Over Online Hate Speech Campaign, Amnesty International Says
  10. Tesla Appoints Airbnb Co-Founder Joseph Gebbia to Board Following US SEC Complaint by Shareholder Body
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.