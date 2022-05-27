Technology News
Facebook Parent Meta to Roll Out Privacy Policy Update From July 26, 'Terms of Service' to Be Modified

The updated Meta Privacy Policy covers Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and other Meta products.

27 May 2022
Meta is also updating "Terms of Service" to explain expectation from it

Highlights
  • People will start to receive notifications on Facebook, Instagram and Mes
  • These updates go into effect on July 26
  • The policy doesn't cover WhatsApp, Workplace, and Free Basics

Social media platform Meta, formerly Facebook, has started sending out notification to users about privacy policy update which it will roll out from July 26, the company said on Thursday. Meta in its post said that it has rewritten and re-designed its privacy Policy to make it easier to understand and clearer about how it uses users' information.

"Notifications that people will start to receive today on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger will direct them to information about what to expect from the relevant privacy policy and terms of service in their region. They'll also see a summary of what's different. These updates go into effect on July 26, and people don't need to act on this notification by this date to continue using our products," Meta said.

Meta is also updating "Terms of Service" to explain expectation from it and those who use its platforms.

"The updated Meta Privacy Policy covers Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and other Meta products. It doesn't cover WhatsApp, Workplace, Free Basics, Messenger Kids or the use of Quest devices without a Facebook account, which have their own privacy policies," Meta said.

Recently, Meta launched 3D avatars on Instagram stories and direct messages (DMs) in India. The Facebook parent company has also unveiled updated avatars for Facebook and Messenger on May 24 with options for customisation. The avatars have new facial shapes that let users replace their appearance on these platforms with virtual characters. The updated avatars also include assistive devices for people with disabilities. The company has been adding 3D virtual avatars on its platforms as part of its push toward the metaverse.

The social media giant announced the addition of 3D avatars in Instagram stories and DMs and the rollout of updated 3D avatars on Facebook, and Messenger in India via a press release. The update allows users to create a virtual version of themselves. With the 3D virtual avatar, users can choose the right facial features, body types, clothing styles, and more to create their virtual self. The virtual avatars can be used as stickers, feed posts, and Facebook profile pictures, among others.

