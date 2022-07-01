Technology News
loading

Facebook Owner Meta Will Reportedly Lower Engineering Hiring Target for 2022 to Around 6,000-7,000

Facebook owner Meta is also said to be bracing for a leaner second half of the year amid macroeconomic pressures, data privacy hits to ad business.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 July 2022 05:44 IST
Facebook Owner Meta Will Reportedly Lower Engineering Hiring Target for 2022 to Around 6,000-7,000

Meta also saw possibilities for revenue growth in business messaging, says memo

Facebook parent Meta Platforms has reportedly reduced its target for hiring engineers in 2022 to around 6,000-7,000, down from an initial plan to hire about 10,000 new engineers. According to Reuters, the statement comes Meta Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, who cited the figure during a weekly employee Q&A session on Thursday.

In another update, Meta Platforms is bracing for a leaner second half of the year, as it copes with macroeconomic pressures and data privacy hits to its ads business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

The company must "prioritise more ruthlessly" and "operate leaner, meaner, better executing teams," Chief Product Officer Chris Cox wrote in the memo, which appeared on the company's internal discussion forum Workplace.

"I have to underscore that we are in serious times here and the headwinds are fierce. We need to execute flawlessly in an environment of slower growth, where teams should not expect vast influxes of new engineers and budgets," Cox wrote.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The memo is the latest rough forecast to come from Meta executives, who already moved to trim costs and pause hiring across much of the company this year in the face of slowing ad sales and user growth.

Tech companies across the board have scaled back their ambitions in anticipation of a possible US recession, although the slide in stock price at Meta has been more severe than at competitors Apple and Google.

The world's biggest social media company lost about half its market value this year, after Meta reported that daily active users on its flagship Facebook app had experienced a quarterly decline for the first time.

Its austerity drive comes at a tricky time, coinciding with two major strategic pivots: one aimed at re-fashioning its social media products around "discovery" to beat back competition from short-video app TikTok, the other an expensive long-term bet on augmented and virtual reality technology.

In his memo, Cox reportedly said Meta would need to increase fivefold the number of graphic processing units (GPUs) in its data centres by the end of the year to support the "discovery" push, which requires extra computing power for artificial intelligence to surface popular posts from across Facebook and Instagram in users' feeds.

Interest in Meta's TikTok-style short video product Reels was growing quickly, said Cox, with users doubling the amount of time they were spending on Reels year over year, both in the United States and globally.

Some 80 percent of the growth since March came from Facebook, he added.

That user engagement with Reels could provide a key route to bolster the bottom line, making it important to boost ads in Reels "as quickly as possible," he added.

Zuckerberg told investors in April that executives viewed Reels as "a major part of the discovery engine vision," but at the time described the short video shift as a "short-term headwind" that would increase revenue gradually as advertisers became more comfortable with the format.

Cox said Meta also saw possibilities for revenue growth in business messaging and in-app shopping tools, the latter of which, he added, could "mitigate signal loss" created by Apple-led privacy changes.

He said the company's hardware division was "laser-focused" on successfully launching its mixed-reality headset, code-named "Cambria," in the second half of the year. Meta was also focused on linking accounts across its virtual reality products and traditional social media apps, he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
 
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mark Zuckerberg, Meta, Facebook, Google, Apple, TikTok, Instagram, Reels
Elon Musk's SpaceX Gets FCC's Approval to Use Starlink Satellite Internet for Moving Vehicles

Related Stories

Facebook Owner Meta Will Reportedly Lower Engineering Hiring Target for 2022 to Around 6,000-7,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Orders Going Live in India From Tomorrow: Flipkart
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date Tipped: All Details Here
  3. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Price Allegedly Revealed on Amazon Germany Website
  5. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  6. Moto G62 5G, New Motorola Flagship Tipped to Debut in India Soon
  7. Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Reveals Fawad Khan’s Role in the MCU
  8. Lenovo Legion Halo With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Appears on Geekbench
  9. Motorola's Smartphone Roadmap for 2022–23 Leaked
  10. Oppo Reno 8, Oppo Reno 8 Pro India Launch Teased: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Owner Meta Will Reportedly Lower Engineering Hiring Target for 2022 to Around 6,000-7,000
  2. Elon Musk's SpaceX Gets FCC's Approval to Use Starlink Satellite Internet for Moving Vehicles
  3. Micron Forecasts Q4 Earnings Below Expectations, Raises Concern About Chip Down Cycle
  4. YouTube Adds Three New Features for Reducing Spam Comments, Impersonators
  5. Astronauts Struggle to Regain Decades' Worth of Bone Density After Space Travel
  6. Cryptocurrency Asset Firm Grayscale Sues SEC for Blocking Bitcoin ETF
  7. Microsoft Teams on Web Gets Custom Backgrounds, Live Captions in 27 New Languages Including Hindi
  8. Google-Bharti Airtel Deal Gets Approval From CCI for Up to $1 Billion Investment
  9. Bharti Airtel Defers Payment of AGR Dues Up to FY19 After DoT's Moratorium Offer
  10. Google Now Allow Users to Manually Add Passwords to Manager on Chrome, Android
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.