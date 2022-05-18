Technology News
loading

Facebook, Other Platforms Asked to Curtail Online Hate Speech by Nigerian Government

Facebook had done nothing to curtail the activities of separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra on their platform, stated Information Minister.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 May 2022 11:32 IST
Facebook, Other Platforms Asked to Curtail Online Hate Speech by Nigerian Government

IPOB's leader is standing trial for terrorism and broadcasting falsehoods

Highlights
  • Facebook is alleged to have yielded the platform for hate campaign
  • The government does not want to prevent Nigerians from using social media
  • Nigeria is currently facing secessionist agitation

Nigeria is monitoring Meta Platforms Facebook and other platforms to ensure they comply with demands to curtail hate speech on their sites, as it steps up its campaign for responsible use of social media, Information Minister Lai Mohammed said on Tuesday.

Mohammed's comments came after meeting with Facebook's team in Nigeria's capital, Abuja. He said Facebook had done nothing to curtail the activities of separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on their platform despite several complaints.

Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB's leader, is standing trial on charges that include terrorism and broadcasting falsehoods. A judge will decide on Wednesday on whether Kanu should be granted bail.

Mohammed said the separatist group has been classified as a terrorist organisation and that "Facebook has no justification for yielding its platform to the organisation to further its campaign of hate and destabilisation of the country".

Nigeria is facing secessionist agitation which has given rise to regional calls for power-sharing between southern and northern Nigeria.

The country is also dealing with insecurity, banditry, kidnapping, a weak currency amid double-digit inflation and slow growth.

Mohammed said the Facebook meeting was called to discuss the increasing use of the social media platform by separatists based outside Nigeria to instigate violence and ethnic hatred in the country in English and local language.

He said the government has no intention of preventing Nigerians from using social media but is advocating responsible use.

Nigeria lifted a six-months ban on Twitter in January after the social media company removed a post from President Muhammadu Buhari that threatened to punish regional secessionists. Telecoms companies subsequently blocked access to users in Nigeria.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Meta Platforms, Facebook
Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With 2,400 ANSI Lumens Brightness, Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled

Related Stories

Facebook, Other Platforms Asked to Curtail Online Hate Speech by Nigerian Government
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 12 VIP With 120W Hyper Charge Launched, Note 12 G96 Follows
  2. WhatsApp Premium Subscription Model Under Testing for Businesses: Report
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Series Listed on Official Website Ahead of May 23 Launch
  4. Twitter CEO Defends Anti-Bot Efforts, Musk Replies With Poo Emoji
  5. Vivo X80 Series India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  6. K.G.F: Chapter 2 Now Available for Rentals Ahead of Its Debut on OTT Platforms
  7. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition With a 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  8. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  9. Review: Apex Legends Mobile Is a Lot Like Apex Legends
  10. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Insight Mars Lander Losing Power, Will See Dusty Demise in July, Says NASA
  2. Facebook, Other Platforms Asked to Curtail Online Hate Speech by Nigerian Government
  3. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With 2,400 ANSI Lumens Brightness, Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  4. Tesla to Host Artificial Intelligence Day on August 19 to Recruit New Talent, Says Musk
  5. Tesla Cars, Bluetooth Locks Are Vulnerable to Hackers, Can be Unlocked Remotely: Cybersecurity Firm
  6. Elon Musk's SpaceX Said to Become Most Valuable US Startup, Valuation Rises to $125 Billion
  7. BTC, ETH Remain Hit by Minor Losses, Most Cryptocurrencies Struggle to Overcome Recent Dips
  8. Vivo X80 Series India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Prominent Hedge Funds Invested in Twitter Before Musk Revealed Buyout Plan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.