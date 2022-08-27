Meta has settled the lawsuit that claimed that Facebook illegally shared user data
Highlights
Facebook was said to have illegally shared data with Cambridge Analytica
The terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed as of now
Facebooks users sued the platform in 2018
Facebook parent Meta has settled the lawsuit claiming that the social media platform has illegally shared user data with the research firm Cambridge Analytica. The settlement comes after it was revealed a month ago that Mark Zuckerberg, the Chief Executive Officer of Meta, would have to sit for a six hours long questioning by the plaintiff's lawyers. The terms of the agreement weren't disclosed as of now. Facebook users had sued the social media company in 2018.
According to a recent report by Bloomberg, American tech giant Meta has settled the lawsuit that claimed that Facebook illegally shared user data with the UK research firm Cambridge Analytica. However, the terms and conditions of the said agreement haven't been disclosed yet. It was reported last month that Zuckerberg would have to sit in for a six hours questioning by the plaintiff's lawyers.
To recall, Facebook users sued the platform in 2018 following revelations that Cambridge Analytica which was linked to Donald Trump's 2016 campaign for president gained access of about 87 million users.
