Facebook parent Meta has settled the lawsuit claiming that the social media platform has illegally shared user data with the research firm Cambridge Analytica. The settlement comes after it was revealed a month ago that Mark Zuckerberg, the Chief Executive Officer of Meta, would have to sit for a six hours long questioning by the plaintiff's lawyers. The terms of the agreement weren't disclosed as of now. Facebook users had sued the social media company in 2018.

To recall, Facebook users sued the platform in 2018 following revelations that Cambridge Analytica which was linked to Donald Trump's 2016 campaign for president gained access of about 87 million users.

The court filing a month ago had also indicated that the Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg will have to testify.

In the latest filing, lawyers representing both the parties asked the judge handling the suit to pause it in order to “facilitate the process of finalising a written settlement agreement".