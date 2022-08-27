Technology News
loading

Facebook Parent Meta Settles Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit; Terms of Agreement Undisclosed: Details

Facebook users had sued the social media company in 2018.

By Jasmin Jose |  Updated: 27 August 2022 17:37 IST
Facebook Parent Meta Settles Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit; Terms of Agreement Undisclosed: Details

Meta has settled the lawsuit that claimed that Facebook illegally shared user data

Highlights
  • Facebook was said to have illegally shared data with Cambridge Analytica
  • The terms of the agreement weren’t disclosed as of now
  • Facebooks users sued the platform in 2018

Facebook parent Meta has settled the lawsuit claiming that the social media platform has illegally shared user data with the research firm Cambridge Analytica. The settlement comes after it was revealed a month ago that Mark Zuckerberg, the Chief Executive Officer of Meta, would have to sit for a six hours long questioning by the plaintiff's lawyers. The terms of the agreement weren't disclosed as of now. Facebook users had sued the social media company in 2018.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg, American tech giant Meta has settled the lawsuit that claimed that Facebook illegally shared user data with the UK research firm Cambridge Analytica. However, the terms and conditions of the said agreement haven't been disclosed yet. It was reported last month that Zuckerberg would have to sit in for a six hours questioning by the plaintiff's lawyers.

To recall, Facebook users sued the platform in 2018 following revelations that Cambridge Analytica which was linked to Donald Trump's 2016 campaign for president gained access of about 87 million users.

The court filing a month ago had also indicated that the Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg will have to testify.

In the latest filing, lawyers representing both the parties asked the judge handling the suit to pause it in order to “facilitate the process of finalising a written settlement agreement".

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, Cambridge Analytica
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Apple MacBook Pro, iPad Pro Hinted to Feature 5nm Chip: Ming-Chi Kuo
House of the Dragon Renewed for Second Season After Massive Success of the Debut Episode

Related Stories

Facebook Parent Meta Settles Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit; Terms of Agreement Undisclosed: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. iPhone 14 Models May Have Used Patented Technology to Reduce Notch: Report
  3. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Alleged Dummy Models Leaked
  4. LG C2 55-inch Ultra-HD Smart OLED evo TV (OLED55C2PSC) Review
  5. iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Details
  6. Everything You Need to Know About Delhi Crime Season 2
  7. Itel Magic X, Magic X Play 4G VoLTE Feature Phones Launched in India: Details
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Planet Possibly Covered With "Deep Ocean" Discovered 100-Light Years Away
  10. Fitbit Sense 2, Versa 4, Inspire 3 Fitness Wearables Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix to Charge $7-$9 for Ad-Supported Popular Plan in a Bid to Attract Customers: Report
  2. House of the Dragon Renewed for Second Season After Massive Success of the Debut Episode
  3. Facebook Parent Meta Settles Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit; Terms of Agreement Undisclosed: Details
  4. Apple MacBook Pro, iPad Pro Hinted to Feature 5nm Chip: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Comic Con India 2022: Dates, Venue Announced for Delhi and Bengaluru Event, Here's How to Purchase Tickets
  6. NASA's Sofia Telescope Discovers More Water on Lunar Surface at Moretus Crater Region
  7. Eye Movement During Sleep May Give Hints About Your Dreams, Reckons New Study
  8. Samsung Is Reportedly Working on a Dual Screen Phone: All Details
  9. US Justice Department Reportedly Drafting Antitrust Complaint Against Apple
  10. Twitter Questioned Over Whistleblower’s Claims on India Operations by Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.