Technology News
loading

Facebook's Antitrust Lawsuit Should Be Reinstated, Argue US States

The states do not include Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and South Dakota.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 20 September 2022 00:35 IST
Facebook's Antitrust Lawsuit Should Be Reinstated, Argue US States

The FTC and the states are seeking an order for Facebook to sell Instagram and WhatsApp

Highlights
  • The argument highlighted the ongoing harm from Facebook's actions
  • The lawsuit was initially filed against Facebook in 2020
  • Facebook bought Instagram in 2012 for a $1 billion deal

Facebook, a Meta-owned company, is in another trouble as a number of the US states have requested an appeals court on Monday to reinstate an antitrust lawsuit against the social media platform. The argument by a group of the US states, led by New York, has highlighted the ongoing harm from Facebook's actions. The lawsuit was initially filed against Facebook in 2020, close to the time when the US Federal Trade Commission also sued the company. The FTC is still fighting the company and requesting the court to order Facebook to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.

Meta's Facebook, who is already facing an antitrust lawsuit by the US FTC, may soon end up fighting another another legal case as a big group of the US states, led by New York, has requested a three-judge panel on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia to reinstate a lawsuit filed against the company in 2020. The states do not include Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina and South Dakota.

Both the FTC and the states are seeking an order for Facebook to sell Instagram and WhatsApp. The social media company bought Instagram in 2012 for a $1 billion (nearly Rs. 8,000 crore) deal, while WhatsApp was bought for $19 billion (nearly Rs. 1,51,400 crore) in 2014.

According to a Reuters report, Facebook's lawyer Aaron Panner argued that the company's policies regarding third-party apps have been well-publicised. Judge James Boasberg had earlier dismissed the states' case in June 2021.

“We believe the district court's decision dismissing the states' complaint is correct, and that there are no grounds for overturning that decision,” said Meta spokesperson Christopher Sgro, according to a Bloomberg report.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta, Instagram, WhatsApp, FTC
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition to Launch in India on September 22: Details

Related Stories

Facebook's Antitrust Lawsuit Should Be Reinstated, Argue US States
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  2. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  3. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon: Details
  4. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  5. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  6. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  7. Google Pixel 6a Review: Get It for the Cameras
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Here’s How to Convert Images to PDF for Free
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook's Antitrust Lawsuit Should Be Reinstated, Argue US States
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G Prime Blue Edition to Launch in India on September 22: Details
  3. Redmi Pad Pricing Revealed; Colour, Storage Options Tipped Ahead of Launch: Report
  4. NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Captures Its First Images of Mars, Reveals Intriguing Details
  5. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available on Flipkart for Rs. 28,999 on September 20
  6. Supreme Court Directs the Centre to Submit Status Reports on Actions to Eliminate Online Offensive Content
  7. OnePlus Diwali Head Start Sale 2022 to Begin From September 22: Upcoming Discounts on Phones, TVs, More
  8. Asus ROG Phone 6D Series with Dimensity 9000+ SoC Launched, ROG Phone 6 Batman Edition Follows: Details
  9. iPhone 14 Satellite-Based SOS Emergency Feature Uses Qualcomm Modem, Apple Radio Chips: Report
  10. Honor X6 Moniker Confirmed by Company; Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.