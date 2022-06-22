Technology News
loading

Facebook, US Settle Lawsuit Over Discriminatory Housing Advertising System, Meta Denied Charges

Facebook owner Meta denied wrongdoing, but agreed to pay a $115,054 (nearly Rs. 89 lakh) civil penalty.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 June 2022 03:52 IST
Facebook, US Settle Lawsuit Over Discriminatory Housing Advertising System, Meta Denied Charges

Facebook agreed to stop using an algorithmic tool known as 'Special Ad Audience'

The United States and Facebook owner Meta Platforms have settled a lawsuit over a housing advertising system that illegally discriminated against users based on race and other characteristics, the Department of Justice said on Tuesday.

In a lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said Meta encouraged advertisers to target users based on features like race, religion, and sex, in violation of the Federal Housing Act. That law prohibits discrimination in housing based on such characteristics.

Meta denied wrongdoing, but agreed to pay a $115,054 (nearly Rs. 89 lakh) civil penalty, the highest allowed under the law. Complaints over ads-based discrimination have dogged the company since 2016, and the company has reached settlements with Washington state and rights groups over similar allegations.

As part of the deal, the company agreed to stop using an algorithmic tool known as 'Special Ad Audience' and design a new housing advertising tool by the end of the year.

"Because of this ground-breaking lawsuit, Meta will — for the first time — change its ad delivery system to address algorithmic discrimination," Damian Williams, the US Attorney for Manhattan, said in a statement.

Meta said it would also use the new system for advertisements related to jobs and credit.

"Discrimination in housing, employment and credit is a deep-rooted problem with a long history in the US, and we are committed to broadening opportunities for marginalized communities in these spaces and others," the company said in a statement.

The case stems from a 2019 civil charge filed by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The DOJ said Facebook made some changes as part of its 2019 settlement with rights groups, but said that deal did not address the delivery of ads through machine-learning algorithms.

The settlement reached on Tuesday is subject to review by a judge.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

We discuss the best of Google I/O 2022 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta, US, Facebook Housing Ad System
Roxe Holdings Said to Go Public in $3.65 Billion Merger Deal With Goldenstone Acquisition

Related Stories

Facebook, US Settle Lawsuit Over Discriminatory Housing Advertising System, Meta Denied Charges
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. All You Need to Know About The Umbrella Academy Season 3
  3. This Cool Trick Will Automatically Change Your iPhone’s Wallpaper
  4. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Asus ROG Phone 6 Confirmed to Offer Improved Thermals Ahead of Launch
  7. Nothing Phone 1 Allegedly Bags TUV SUD Certification Ahead of July 12 Launch
  8. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  9. Tecno Pova 3 With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: All Details
  10. Mark Zuckerberg Showcases Meta's New VR Headset Prototypes
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, US Settle Lawsuit Over Discriminatory Housing Advertising System, Meta Denied Charges
  2. Roxe Holdings Said to Go Public in $3.65 Billion Merger Deal With Goldenstone Acquisition
  3. Google Reportedly Working on Adding Drag-and-Drop Feature to Chrome Download Menu
  4. TikTok Agrees to Boost EU Consumers' Rights, Averts Possible Sanctions
  5. Facebook Updates Its Policy to Take Down Fake Reviews Aimed At Duping Business Pages
  6. Nokia X21 5G, G-Series Smartphone Alleged Renders Surface Online, Specifications Leaked
  7. Microsoft to Cease Use of Facial Recognition Tool Known for Identifying Emotion
  8. Elon Musk Confirms 10 Percent Layoff in Tesla, Paused Hirings Ahead of Expected US Recession
  9. New Xiaomi Smartwatch Tipped to Launch Without eSIM Support, Spotted on China 3C Website: Report
  10. Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Worth $44 Billion Reportedly Gets Unanimous Approval From Board
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.