Technology News
loading

Facebook-Owner Meta Agrees to Comply With Strict Rules Imposed by German Regulator

Facebook-owner Meta has been asked to follow the new classification as per German legislation that allows the regulator to curb digital companies' market power.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 May 2022 17:52 IST
Facebook-Owner Meta Agrees to Comply With Strict Rules Imposed by German Regulator

Meta operates a strong, ad-supported social media ecosystem that continues to expand

Highlights
  • The new classification would form the basis for a more rapid conclusion
  • In 2019, cartel office ordered the company to curb its data collection
  • The cartel office also initiated abuse proceedings against Meta in 2020

Germany's cartel office said that Meta Platforms Inc, the owner of Facebook, has "paramout significant for competition across markets", a classification which gives the regulator more leeway to curb digital companies' market power.

Under legislation introduced by German lawmakers in early 2021, the cartel office can ban what it deems to be anti-competitive activities.

Meta, which also owns Instagram and WhatsApp, operates a strong, ad-supported social media ecosystem that continues to expand and is used by a large portion of the population in Germany, the cartel office said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said the new classification would form the basis for a more rapid conclusion of ongoing antitrust proceedings against Meta.

In 2019, the cartel office ordered the company to curb its data collection, saying the world's largest social network had abused its market dominance to harvest the information of its users without their consent. Meta, then called Facebook, appealed the decision, and the matter is still pending in court.

The cartel office also initiated abuse proceedings against Meta in 2020 related to the links between its Oculus virtual reality products and the social media network.

A spokesperson for Meta said on Wednesday that the US-based company would comply with the cartel office's decision on the classification.

"Even if we do not share the reasoning that has led to the Federal Cartel Office's decision, we will continue to concentrate on providing our users in Germany with the best possible experience in keeping with all the laws and regulations," a spokesperson for Meta told Reuters.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook
Kraken Opens Waitlist for Its Upcoming NFT Marketplace, Promises Zero Gas Fees for Transactions

Related Stories

Facebook-Owner Meta Agrees to Comply With Strict Rules Imposed by German Regulator
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  3. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Top Offers on Phones, Electronics
  4. Vivo T1 Pro 5G, Vivo T1 44W Launched in India: All Details Here
  5. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W) First Impressions: For Power Users
  6. JBL Tune 130 NC, JBL Tune 230 NC TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  7. Moto E32 With Unisoc T606 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Renders Leaked Online
  9. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  10. Moto G82 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook-Owner Meta Agrees to Comply With Strict Rules Imposed by German Regulator
  2. Kraken Opens Waitlist for Its Upcoming NFT Marketplace, Promises Zero Gas Fees for Transactions
  3. Pakistan Government Forms Three Distinct Committees to Decide Fate of Crypto in the Country
  4. Elon Musk Slams Apple for App Store Commission, Says It's 'Definitely Not Ok'
  5. Samsung Jet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaners Launched in India, Start at Rs. 36,990
  6. Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer to Arrive on Star Wars Day Ahead of May 27 Release
  7. US to Bring Crypto, Traditional Assets Under Same Regulatory Framing, Senator Spills Beans
  8. Sennheiser Sport True Wireless Earbuds With Up to 27 Hours Battery, IP55 Rating Launched in India
  9. ISRO Says It Plans a Venus Orbiter Mission With a Launch in December 2024
  10. Amazon's Kindle E-Readers Will Finally Support EPUB Files Later This Year
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.