Meta to Open Physical Store for Shoppers to Try and Buy Virtual Reality Headsets, Gadgets

The first Meta store will open at company's Burlingame campus in California on May 9.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 April 2022 12:26 IST
Oculus Quest 2, which was launched in October 2020, will be available in the Meta Store

  • A Meta Store will be opened at Meta's Burlingame campus in California
  • Shoppers can try the Quest 2 VR headset and Portal video calling device
  • These products can also be purchased online from Meta's website

Meta is set to open its first physical store where shoppers can try out and buy virtual reality headsets and other gadgets as the company plots a course to take its highly touted metaverse mainstream.

The 1,550-square feet Meta Store at the company's Burlingame campus in California opens on May 9, and will feature demos for its Quest 2 VR headset and video calling device Portal, as well as smart glasses it produces with Ray-Ban, Meta said on Monday.

The devices, except for the Ray-Ban glasses, will be available for purchase at the store. The products can also be bought online through a new shopping tab on meta.com, the company said.

Meta is investing heavily in the metaverse - a virtual space where people interact, work and play - by adding new features to hardware devices that serve as access points to the virtual world.

Earlier this month, the Facebook owner said it would start testing tools for selling digital assets and experiences within its virtual reality platform Horizon Worlds, a VR platform Meta launched late last year.

Meta also said it would charge a 47.5 percent fee from creators of digital experiences and assets, a move that has attracted criticism from some app developers.

Shoppers tracking the space are awaiting the next version of the Quest 2 VR headset, likely to be released in the second quarter and widely seen by analysts as critical to the company's metaverse plans.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Micromax In 2c With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

