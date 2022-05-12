Technology News
Facebook Parent Meta Said to Partner With AMD for Mobile Infrastructure Programme

The program, reportedly called Evenstar, was launched by Meta in early 2020 and promotes a platform called OpenRan.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 May 2022 10:17 IST
Facebook Parent Meta Said to Partner With AMD for Mobile Infrastructure Programme

Photo Credit: Reuters

AMD said its radio chip, Xilinx Zynq UltraScale RFSoC

Highlights
  • OpenRan to help network operators to mix and match hardware and software
  • That gives operators more flexibility
  • OpenRan also makes equipment pricing more competitive

Facebook parent, Meta Platforms, and chip maker AMD on Wednesday said they were partnering for a mobile internet infrastructure program that would bring base station costs down to make broadband more accessible around the world.

The programme, called Evenstar, was launched by Meta in early 2020 and promotes a platform called OpenRan that makes it possible for cellular network operators to mix and match hardware and software for building base stations instead of buying all of it from one equipment maker.

That gives operators more flexibility and makes equipment pricing more competitive, said Gilles Garcia, an executive with AMD's data center and communications group.

"They have a very aggressive target for the cost, because Meta is also trying to cover the uncovered regions and the underdeveloped countries. So they want to make sure there are more and more people connected," said Garcia.

AMD said its radio chip, Xilinx Zynq UltraScale RFSoC, will be used in the Evenstar radio units.

 

© Thomson Reuters 2022

