Meta is rolling out a dedicated ‘Calls' tab to the Facebook Messenger app. The dedicated tab will be added to the function bar at the bottom of the app and will let users quickly access all their voice and video calls.. The Facebook Messenger app will get the new voice call tab on both Android and iOS. The Calls tab hasn't rolled out widely yet, but should be available to all users in the coming days. The Messenger app also recently got a new set of features called Shortcuts, which lets users send GIFs, ASCII emoticons, and perform tasks using commands.

Previously, users had to open a chat window to gain access to the call button. The new design change should help Messenger compete better other apps offering similar features; however, Messenger has an advantage as it doesn't require a phone number to be able to make voice calls.

Meanwhile, Facebook Messenger also released a new set of features called Shortcuts in March, which lets users send GIFs, ASCII emoticons, and perform tasks using commands. Users on both iOS and Android smartphones can now issue commands in a Messenger chat window and perform tasks such as notifying everyone in a group, or even send a message to someone in a group without notifying others.