Technology News
loading

Facebook Messenger Gets a Dedicated Calls Tab in New Design Update

Facebook Messenger is getting the new call tab on both Android and iOS.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 2 June 2022 19:01 IST
Facebook Messenger Gets a Dedicated Calls Tab in New Design Update

A new design tweak by Meta is making it easier to access the call function on Messenger

Highlights
  • A dedicated Calls tab is being added to Messenger for iOS and Android
  • The Calls tab is yet to roll out widely
  • Facebook Messenger also released Shortcuts in March

Meta is rolling out a dedicated ‘Calls' tab to the Facebook Messenger app. The dedicated tab will be added to the function bar at the bottom of the app and will let users quickly access all their voice and video calls.. The Facebook Messenger app will get the new voice call tab on both Android and iOS. The Calls tab hasn't rolled out widely yet, but should be available to all users in the coming days. The Messenger app also recently got a new set of features called Shortcuts, which lets users send GIFs, ASCII emoticons, and perform tasks using commands.

A new design tweak by Meta is making it easier to access calls on the Messenger app. As mentioned earlier, a dedicated Calls tab is being added by Meta to the function bar at the bottom of the app for audio and video calls. This new Calls tab will appear alongside Chats, Stories, and People and will open a list of the user's contacts. The Calls tab feature is seeing a slow roll out, but should be available to all users soon. The feature is available for both Android and iOS users, and should make it easier to quickly start a video or voice call.

Previously, users had to open a chat window to gain access to the call button. The new design change should help Messenger compete better other apps offering similar features; however, Messenger has an advantage as it doesn't require a phone number to be able to make voice calls.

Meanwhile, Facebook Messenger also released a new set of features called Shortcuts in March, which lets users send GIFs, ASCII emoticons, and perform tasks using commands. Users on both iOS and Android smartphones can now issue commands in a Messenger chat window and perform tasks such as notifying everyone in a group, or even send a message to someone in a group without notifying others.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook Messenger, Facebook, Meta
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leads Foldable Smartphone Segment in Q1 2022: DSCC

Related Stories

Facebook Messenger Gets a Dedicated Calls Tab in New Design Update
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  2. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  3. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  4. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  5. Moto E32s First Impressions: A Good Looking Budget Smartphone
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Moto E32s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on June 2
  8. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  9. Moto E32s With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  10. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface Online: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Begins Filming, BTS Image Shared by Chris Hemsworth
  2. Apple's App Store Blocked Fraud Transactions Worth $1.5 Billion, Stopped Over 1.6 Million Risky Apps in 2021
  3. Diablo Immortal Released on Android, iOS Before Official Launch Date; PC Beta Still on Its Way
  4. Phones Powered by Unisoc SoCs Vulnerable to Remote Hacker Attacks: Check Point Research
  5. UPI, Non-Cash Payments to Constitute 65 Percent of All Transactions by 2026: Report
  6. Facebook Messenger Gets a Dedicated Calls Tab in New Design Update
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leads Foldable Smartphone Segment in Q1 2022: DSCC
  8. MakeMyTrip Partners With Climes to Introduce Carbon Neutralisation Options on Flight Booking
  9. Concrete Urban Buildings, Neighbourhoods Can Heat Up Microclimates in Cities: Here's How
  10. Indian-Origin Engineer’s Team Create E-Skin That Can Feel Pain, Might Help to Develop New Generation Robots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.