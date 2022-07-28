Technology News
loading

Facebook, Instagram Expected to Push More Recommended Content by 2023 End: Mark Zuckerberg

Meta Platforms’ CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled company’s expectations during their second quarterly earnings call.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 28 July 2022 12:11 IST
Facebook, Instagram Expected to Push More Recommended Content by 2023 End: Mark Zuckerberg

Instagram has recently started receiving a lot of flak for trying to be more like TikTok

Highlights
  • Facebook currently shows about 15 percent AI recommended content
  • Instagram head has responded to the criticism
  • Zuckerberg expects to more than double the percent

Instagram and Facebook are planning to start suggesting more recommended content on user feed by the end of next year. Meta, the parent company of these two social media platforms, unveiled the expectations to push more content from accounts not followed by users during their second quarter earnings conference call. According to Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, currently a Facebook user's feed shows them about 15 percent recommended content with the help of company's artificial intelligence (AI). For Instagram, the company claims it to be even more.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, said during the company's second quarter earnings call said that a Facebook user's feed currently shows about 15 percent content from the accounts they don't follow. This percentage is said to be a little higher for Instagram. Zuckerberg said that Meta expects “these numbers to more than double by the end of next year.” He added, “As our AI finds additional content that people find interesting, that increases engagement and the quality of our feeds.”

Talking about the content from the people and accounts followed by users, Zuckerberg said, “Social content from people you know is going to remain an important part of the experience and some of our most differentiated content, but increasingly we'll also be able to supplement that with other interesting content from across our networks. Reels is one part of this trend that focuses on the growth of short-form video as a content format, but this overall AI trend is much broader and covers all types of content, including text, images, links, group content, and more.”

Instagram has recently started receiving a lot of flak for trying to be more like TikTok. The social media platforms had also recently announced that new video posts which are shorter than 15 minutes will be shared as Reels.

Adam Mosseri, Instagram head, shared a video via Twitter to give his response to the recent criticism. In the video, he admitted that the layout was “not yet good,” and that the platform will have work on it to “get it to good place” before releasing it for all the users.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram, Meta Platforms, Mark Zuckerberg
Privacy Sandbox: Google Will Phase Out Third-Party Cookies in Chrome Starting 2024 H2

Related Stories

Facebook, Instagram Expected to Push More Recommended Content by 2023 End: Mark Zuckerberg
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Pricing, Colour Options Tipped: Report
  2. Scientists Turn Dead Spiders Into Robots That Can Pick Different Objects
  3. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  4. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. MIUI 14 Leaked Screenshots Hint at Updated Interface, New Features
  8. Fossil Machine Gen 6 Hybrid Smartwatch Review
  9. Watch a New Indian Guy Confuse Devi in Never Have I Ever Season 3 Trailer
  10. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro to Go on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked Event: All Details
  2. Gujarat Government Announces Semiconductor Policy, Offers Incentives for Investment in Sector
  3. FIFA 23 Gameplay Trailer Revealed: HyperMotion 2, Women Clubs, and More
  4. Meta Loses $2.8 Billion on Metaverse Division Despite the Mammoth Re-Branding Step
  5. Twitter Blocked 1,122 URLs in India This Year Up to June on MeitY Directions, MoS IT Says
  6. Huawei Enjoy 50 Pro With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Details
  7. Never Have I Ever Season 3 Trailer: Devi–Paxton Are Official, but a New Guy Is in the Mix
  8. Global PC Shipment of Q2 2022 Sees Largest Decline Since Q2 2013: Counterpoint
  9. Samsung Warns of Weaker Chip Demand for Phones, PCs Amid Recession Worries
  10. Samsung Galaxy A04s Live Images Leak, Design Tipped: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.