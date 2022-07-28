Instagram and Facebook are planning to start suggesting more recommended content on user feed by the end of next year. Meta, the parent company of these two social media platforms, unveiled the expectations to push more content from accounts not followed by users during their second quarter earnings conference call. According to Meta Platforms, formerly known as Facebook, currently a Facebook user's feed shows them about 15 percent recommended content with the help of company's artificial intelligence (AI). For Instagram, the company claims it to be even more.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, said during the company's second quarter earnings call said that a Facebook user's feed currently shows about 15 percent content from the accounts they don't follow. This percentage is said to be a little higher for Instagram. Zuckerberg said that Meta expects “these numbers to more than double by the end of next year.” He added, “As our AI finds additional content that people find interesting, that increases engagement and the quality of our feeds.”

Talking about the content from the people and accounts followed by users, Zuckerberg said, “Social content from people you know is going to remain an important part of the experience and some of our most differentiated content, but increasingly we'll also be able to supplement that with other interesting content from across our networks. Reels is one part of this trend that focuses on the growth of short-form video as a content format, but this overall AI trend is much broader and covers all types of content, including text, images, links, group content, and more.”

Instagram has recently started receiving a lot of flak for trying to be more like TikTok. The social media platforms had also recently announced that new video posts which are shorter than 15 minutes will be shared as Reels.

Adam Mosseri, Instagram head, shared a video via Twitter to give his response to the recent criticism. In the video, he admitted that the layout was “not yet good,” and that the platform will have work on it to “get it to good place” before releasing it for all the users.