Technology News
loading

Facebook, Instagram EU-US Data Flow May Face Ban Soon as Irish Regulators Submit Final Report

Facebook, Instagram parent Meta has warned a stoppage will likely disrupt it to offer significant services in Europe.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 July 2022 12:13 IST
Facebook, Instagram EU-US Data Flow May Face Ban Soon as Irish Regulators Submit Final Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

The DPC is the EU's lead regulator of Meta and many other technology companies

Highlights
  • The final Irish order would not apply to WhatsApp
  • The provisional agreement was struck in March
  • The DPC issued a provisional order in 2020

Ireland's data privacy regulator moved a step closer to a ruling that could halt EU-U.S. data transfers by Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram when it shared an updated draft order with other EU regulators on Thursday, a spokesperson said.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) issued a provisional order in 2020 to block the mechanism Meta uses to transfer data on EU users to the United States, after Europe's highest court deemed the agreement allowing it invalid due to surveillance concerns.

After the block was issued the European Union and US announced a preliminary data transfer deal to end the limbo, and data flows have continued pending a final agreement.

However, the DPC's probe has continued in parallel, and it informed its EU counterparts of a draft of its final decision on Thursday, the spokesperson. The spokesperson declined to comment on the specific content of the decision.

The DPC is the EU's lead regulator of Meta and many other of the world's largest technology companies, due to the location of their EU headquarters in Ireland.

Under EU privacy rules introduced in 2018, regulators around the bloc have one month to give their input before a final decision is reached. Any objections, which have regularly been lodged in such cases, could add months to the timeline.

Meta has warned a stoppage will likely leave it unable to offer significant services such as Facebook and Instagram in Europe without a new transatlantic data transfer framework.

DPC head Helen Dixon told Reuters in February that a halt to Meta's data flows would not immediately hit other big tech companies, but that there would potentially be "hundreds of thousands of entities" that would have to be looked at.

The final Irish order would not apply to Meta's WhatsApp subsidiary, as it has a different data controller within the group.

"This draft decision, which is subject to review by European Data Protection Authorities, relates to a conflict of EU and U.S. law which is in the process of being resolved," a Meta spokesperson said on Thursday.

"We welcome the EU-U.S. agreement for a new legal framework that will allow the continued transfer of data across borders, and we expect this framework will allow us to keep families, communities and economies connected."

When the provisional agreement was struck in March, EU officials said it would likely take months to turn it into a final legal deal.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best tablets? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Facebook, WhatsApp
Tesla Faces Special Probe From US Auto Safety Regulators Into Fatal Pedestrian Crash in California

Related Stories

Facebook, Instagram EU-US Data Flow May Face Ban Soon as Irish Regulators Submit Final Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  2. Xiaomi Announces Anniversary Sale With Discounts on Phones, Laptops, More
  3. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Confirmed to pack 5,000mAh Battery
  4. OnePlus 10T Tipped to Debut in India Later This Month
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Death Note Live-Action Adaptation for Netflix to Be Headed by Duffer Brothers
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  9. Motorola X30 Pro Camera to Get 1/1.22-Inch Sensor: Lenovo Executive
  10. Redmi K50i 5G Outscores iPhone 13, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Suggests
#Latest Stories
  1. Skull and Bones Release Date Set for November 8, Gameplay Trailer Out
  2. Government’s Content Takedown Orders Are ‘Manifestly Arbitrary’, Twitter Says in Court Petition
  3. Solana Labs, Multicoin Capital Accused of Violating US Securities Law by SOL Investors in Lawsuit
  4. Vivo India Said to Approach Delhi High Court to Lift Bank Account Freeze by Enforcement Directorate
  5. Chhattisgarh Government Approves Electric Vehicle Policy, Aims to Generate Employment
  6. Twitter CoTweets Feature in Testing, Will Let Users Co-Author a Single Tweet
  7. Mickey7: Steven Yeun Said to Be Cast in Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho's Sci-Fi Thriller Movie
  8. 'Xiaomi Turns 8' Anniversary Sale Announced With Discounts on Smartphones, Laptops, More
  9. Hydrogel-Based Armour Developed for Worms to Carry Cancer Drugs to Tumours
  10. iQoo Z6 SE Spotted on the iQoo India Site, Likely to Launch Soon: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.