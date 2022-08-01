Technology News
loading

No Intention of Shutting Facebook Down, Kenyan Ministers Say After Watchdog’s Ultimatum Over Hate Speech

Kenya’s NCIC said Facebook had failed to tackle hate speech and incitement on the platform ahead of the country’s national elections.

By Reuters | Updated: 1 August 2022 16:35 IST
No Intention of Shutting Facebook Down, Kenyan Ministers Say After Watchdog’s Ultimatum Over Hate Speech

NCIC gave Facebook seven days to comply with rules on hate speech or face suspension

Highlights
  • "We do not have a plan to shut down any of these platforms," said Mucheru
  • Kenya is preparing for general elections on August 9
  • Facebook deleted 37,000 hate speech related posts

Kenya has no intention of shutting down Facebook, which is owned by Meta, its ICT minister said on Monday after the national cohesion watchdog gave the platform seven days to comply with rules on hate speech or face suspension.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) on Friday accused Facebook of contravening Kenya's constitution and laws for failing to tackle hate speech and incitement on the platform ahead of August 9 national elections.

"We do not have a plan to shut down any of these platforms," Joe Mucheru, the minister for information, communication and technology, told Reuters. "Press freedom is one we cherish, whether it is (traditional) media or social media."

His statement echoed that of the interior minister, Fred Matiangi, who accused the NCIC of making haphazard decisions over the weekend, and vowed that the platform will not be shut down.

"They (NCIC) should have consulted widely because they don't have the power to shut anybody down. They don't licence anybody," Mucheru said.

When it issued its ultimatum, the NCIC said it was consulting with the Communication Authority of Kenya, which regulates the industry, adding that it would recommend suspension of Facebook's operations if it does not comply.

Meta has taken "extensive steps" to weed out hate speech and inflammatory content, and it is intensifying those efforts ahead of the election, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

Mucheru agreed, adding that the platform has deleted 37,000 hate speech related posts during the electioneering period.

Supporters of the leading presidential candidates, veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga and deputy president William Ruto, have used social media platforms to praise their candidates, persuade others to join them or to accuse opposing sides of various misdeeds.

Some of Kenya's 45 tribes have targeted each other during violence in past polls, but Mucheru said this election is different and the country is enjoying peace and calm in spite of the heightened political activities.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: NCIC, Facebook, National Cohesion and Integration Commission, Meta
Wearable Fan Helps Cats and Dogs Beat the Heat in Japan’s Scorching Summer
No Intention of Shutting Facebook Down, Kenyan Ministers Say After Watchdog’s Ultimatum Over Hate Speech
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  2. Oppo A77 India Launch Date, Price, and Specifications Tipped: All Details
  3. Reliance Jio Top Bidder as 5G Spectrum Auction Concludes: Details
  4. OnePlus Nord Buds CE With Upto 20 Hours Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Passes Durability Test, Gets Poor Repairability Score
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Infinix InBook X1 Slim Review: All the Essentials at the Right Price
  8. Nope to Laal Singh Chaddha, the 7 Biggest Movies in August
  9. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Announced, Deals Teased
  10. OnePlus Ace Pro Display Details Revealed Ahead of August 3 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mijia Glasses With 50-Megapixel Quad Bayer Camera, Sony OLED Display Announced: Report
  2. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Launch Date Tipped, Said to Be Available for Pre-Order on Same Day
  3. WhatsApp Will Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for Everyone on Android: Report
  4. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Instagram Account Hacked, Linked to Fake Elon Musk Crypto Account
  5. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled: Price, Specifications
  6. India’s Passenger Vehicle Makers See Double Digit Growth Amid Improvement in Chip Shortage Issue: Details
  7. Chainalysis Launches Subsidiary to Assist US Government Agencies in Investigating Crypto Crimes
  8. Centre Undertakes Series of Reform Measures to Make India Global Drone Hub by 2030, MoS Civil Aviation Says
  9. Aeva to Sell Industrial Sensors to German Firm for Self-Driving Mining Trucks, Automated Manufacturing
  10. US Said to Consider Crackdown on Chinese Memory Chip Manufacturers: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.