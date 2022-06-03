Technology News
loading

Facebook, Google, Other Top Tech Firms Warn Indian Cybersecurity Rules May Create an Environment of Fear

VPN service provider ExpressVPN removed its servers from India on Thursday after refusing to limit Internet freedom.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 June 2022 17:33 IST
Facebook, Google, Other Top Tech Firms Warn Indian Cybersecurity Rules May Create an Environment of Fear

IAMAI represents firms including Facebook, Google, and Reliance

Highlights
  • IAMAI proposed to extend the six-hour window
  • CERT comes under the IT ministry
  • The cost of complying with such directives could be "massive"

Indian cybersecurity rules due to come into force later this month will create an "environment of fear rather than trust", a body representing top tech companies has warned the government, calling for a one-year delay before the rules take effect.

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), which represents firms including Facebook, Google, and Reliance, wrote this week to India's IT ministry criticising a directive on cybersecurity set out in April.

Among other changes the directive from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) requires tech companies to report data breaches within six hours of noticing such incidents and to maintain IT and communications logs for six months.

In the letter seen by Reuters, IAMAI proposed to extend the six-hour window, noting the global standard for reporting cyber-security incidents is generally 72 hours.

CERT, which comes under the IT ministry, has also asked cloud service providers such as Amazon and virtual private network (VPN) companies to retain names of their customers and IP addresses for at least five years, even after they stop using the company's services.

The cost of complying with such directives could be "massive", and proposed penalties for violation including prison would lead to "entities ceasing operations in India for fear of running afoul," the IAMAI letter said.

On Thursday, VPN service provider ExpressVPN removed its servers from India, saying it "refuses to participate in the Indian government's attempts to limit Internet freedom".

IAMAI's letter follows one from 11 significant tech-aligned industry associations earlier this week, which said the new requirements made it difficult to do business in India.

India has tightened regulation of big tech firms in recent years, prompting pushback from the industry and in some cases even straining trade ties between New Delhi and Washington.

New Delhi has said the new rules were needed as cybersecurity incidents were reported regularly but the requisite information needed to investigate them was not always readily available from service providers.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: VPN, ExpressVPN, Facebook, Mobile Association of India, IAMAI
Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Clears NBTC, EU Declaration; May Pack 4,500mAh Battery With 33W Charging

Related Stories

Facebook, Google, Other Top Tech Firms Warn Indian Cybersecurity Rules May Create an Environment of Fear
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  2. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  3. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  4. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  5. Moto G82 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for June 7, Specifications Teased
  6. Oppo Reno 8 RAM, Storage and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  7. JioSaavn Down Due to an Outage, Fix in Process
  8. Chromecast With Google TV to Debut in India and Other Markets: Report
  9. Thor: Love and Thunder India Release Date Brought Forward
  10. Xiaomi India Appoints Alvin Tse as General Manager to Lead India Operations
#Latest Stories
  1. Street Fighter 6 Arriving in 2023; Characters, New Modes Revealed by Capcom
  2. Facebook, Google, Other Top Tech Firms Warn Indian Cybersecurity Rules May Create an Environment of Fear
  3. Scientists Link 2 Time Crystals Into Single System, Can Be Useful for Quantum Computing
  4. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Clears NBTC, EU Declaration; May Pack 4,500mAh Battery With 33W Charging
  5. Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition Tipped to Arrive Soon
  6. OnePlus Smartphone With 5,000mAh Battery Spotted on FCC, Could Be Rebranded Oppo A57 4G: Report
  7. Apple's WWDC 2022 Augmented Reality Easter Egg Sparks NFT Trading Card Rumors
  8. iQoo U5e Specifications Surface Online; Design, Camera, Battery Details Tipped
  9. Xiaomi 12S, Mi Mix Fold 2 With 67W Fast Charging Support Spotted on China’s 3C: Report
  10. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Returns to Mumbai’s Underbelly for a ‘Final’ Assignment
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.