Technology News
loading

Facebook Halts F8 Developers’ Conference This Year to Focus on Metaverse

Facebook-parent Meta will organise its inaugural business messaging event called Conversations.

By ANI | Updated: 7 April 2022 15:22 IST
Facebook Halts F8 Developers’ Conference This Year to Focus on Metaverse

Photo Credit: Facebook

Meta is scheduled to organise a Connect event later this year

Highlights
  • Meta's Conversations will be held online on May 19
  • Meta will be holding its annual Connect event later this year
  • Apple will host its WWDC 2022 event from June 6 to June 10

Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook, on Wednesday, announced its decision of pausing the F8 developer conference in 2022 as it gears up for new initiatives towards metaverse. Instead, Meta will organise its inaugural business messaging event called 'Conversations', which will be virtually held on May 19.

Meta is pausing F8 this year "while we gear up on new initiatives that are all tailored towards the next chapter of the internet, and the next chapter of our company too: building the metaverse," Diego Duarte Moreira, director of developer and startups programs for Facebook, wrote in a blog post.

He added, "Similar to the early stages of the web, building the metaverse will be a collaborative effort at every stage — with other companies, creators and developers like you."

Meta is scheduled to organise a Connect event later this year, where it is expected to announce and share the latest on the company's VR, AR, and metaverse platform offerings.

While Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously said that the company would invest around $10 billion (roughly Rs. 74,963 crore) in metaverse projects for 2021, it reportedly suffered a loss of $10.2 billion (roughly Rs. 77505.21 crore) on a revenue of $2.27 billion (roughly Rs. 17248.7085 crore).

Several other big tech companies are also progressing for the same. Google I/O will take place on May 11 and May 12, while Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 is set for June 6 through June 10.

While both of these events would be held online, IFA 2022 is set to be an in-person event in early September this year.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta, F8 developer conference, F8 developer conference 2022
India Foils Chinese Hacking Attempt to Disrupt Ladakh’s Power Grid: Minister of Power

Related Stories

Facebook Halts F8 Developers’ Conference This Year to Focus on Metaverse
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G Launch in India Today: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Price in India Finally Confirmed
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes Yet Again in India
  4. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Review
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped in New Leak
  6. Oppo F21 Pro Series Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G, Realme Book Prime Launched in India
  8. iQoo Neo 6 E-Commerce Listing Tips Colour Options, Specifications
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Review: A Perfect Ten?
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Sales Reducing Due to GOS Scandal: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Is Bringing a Tour of Existing Privacy and Security Controls in Chrome via Privacy Guide
  2. Facebook Halts F8 Developers’ Conference This Year to Focus on Metaverse
  3. India Foils Chinese Hacking Attempt to Disrupt Ladakh’s Power Grid: Minister of Power
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Specifications Leaked; May Come With OnePlus 10 Pro-Like Design
  5. Facebook Accounts Removed in Philippines Ahead of Elections to Curb Misinformation: Meta
  6. Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) First Look Surfaces Online, Full Specifications Tipped
  7. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Mackie Action Movie Ending Things Bought by Amazon Prime Video
  8. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Teaser Trailer Hints at Recurring Nightmares
  9. WhatsApp Working on New Message Reactions for Android Users on Beta: Report
  10. Snapdeal Says It Saw Auto Accessories Orders Double in FY22
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.