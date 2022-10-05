Technology News
loading

Facebook to Customise User Feed, Asks Users for More Help to Improve Its Algorithms

Meta already personalises user feeds on Facebook and Instagram by using a number of signals, including Likes and follows.

By Kurt Wagner, Bloomberg |  Updated: 5 October 2022 23:09 IST
Facebook to Customise User Feed, Asks Users for More Help to Improve Its Algorithms

Facebook will use the feedback to temporarily alter the kinds of content people see

Highlights
  • Users will soon see “show more” and “show less” buttons on posts
  • Using the buttons will likely impact the algorithm for 30 to 60 days
  • This is a part of Meta's broader effort to compete with TikTok

Facebook parent Meta Platforms will soon ask some users for more direct feedback on what they like to see in their feed — and what they don't — as part of a broader effort to compete with TikTok and show people posts from users they don't follow.

Users will soon see “show more” and “show less” buttons on posts that appear in their feed, giving them a more direct way to tell the company what they're interested in. Facebook will use that feedback to temporarily alter the kinds of content people see as it works to improve “discovery” across the company's apps and surface new posts and videos to people from others they don't already follow.

Meta already personalises user feeds on Facebook and Instagram by using a number of signals, including Likes and follows, but the impact of the new “show more” and “show less” buttons is meant to be both direct and temporary. Using the buttons will likely impact the algorithm for 30 to 60 days, and help dictate the kind of accounts that show up in feeds, said Tom Alison, the head of Facebook's core app.

“We are looking at it as a signal you are giving us that is a little more time-bound than” liking a post, Alison said, adding that it's meant to tell Facebook “how you feel about content in the moment.”

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has said that improving “discovery” is a key focus for Meta. It's considered a key strength of TikTok's, and Meta has spent a lot of time and resources trying to build a competing short-form video product called Reels.

The “show more” and “show less” options will only appear on some posts, but they will also work on ads, Alison said. “It's not designed” for ads, he admitted, “but you can apply these controls to ads.”

“This is all about delivering a relevant experience,” he added.

© 2022 Bloomberg LP​

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta, Instagram, Tiktok
Spotify Acquires Content Moderation Firm Kinzen to Detect Harmful Content on the Platform
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro to Launch at Made by Google Event Today: How to Watch, What to Expect

Related Stories

Facebook to Customise User Feed, Asks Users for More Help to Improve Its Algorithms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Offers Announced: Details Here
  2. OnePlus Nord Watch With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  3. Redmi Pad With 10.61-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Xiaomi Smart Band 7 Pro With 1.64-Inch AMOLED Display Launched: All Details
  6. HBO Max Dune Spin-Off Series Has Found Its Leads: Report
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Tech Gift Ideas for Diwali
  8. Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 Goes Live: Here Are the Best Offers
  9. Moto E32 to Launch in India on October 7, Specifications Revealed
  10. Oppo A17 With MediaTek Helio G35, 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro to Launch at Made by Google Event Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  2. Facebook to Customise User Feed, Asks Users for More Help to Improve Its Algorithms
  3. Spotify Acquires Content Moderation Firm Kinzen to Detect Harmful Content on the Platform
  4. Amazon Suspends at Least 50 Workers After Employees Protested Against Fire Incident
  5. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera, 180W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Price Leaked Again Ahead of Imminent Launch: All Details
  7. Dead Space Remake Gameplay Trailer Showcases a Talking Isaac Clark, Overhauled Visuals
  8. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Dual Drivers, Up to 38 Hours Battery Life: Report
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days Sale: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 30,000
  10. Dune: The Sisterhood Casts Chernobyl’s Emily Watson, Harry Potter's Shirley Henderson as Leads: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.