Technology News
loading

Facebook Had an Internal Bug That Said to Have Promoted Problematic Content in User Feeds

The bug was serious enough for a group of Facebook employees to draft an internal report referring to a "massive ranking failure" of content.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 1 April 2022 12:24 IST
Facebook Had an Internal Bug That Said to Have Promoted Problematic Content in User Feeds

AFP currently works with Facebook's fact checking programme in more than 80 countries

Highlights
  • Osborne said the bug affected "only a very small number of views"
  • Content rated "false" is downgraded in news feeds
  • Those who still choose to share the post receive a notification

Content identified as misleading or problematic were mistakenly prioritised in users' Facebook feeds recently, thanks to a software bug that took six months to fix, according to tech site The Verge.

Facebook disputed the report, which was published Thursday, saying that it "vastly overstated what this bug was because ultimately it had no meaningful, long-term impact on problematic content," according to Joe Osborne, a spokesman for parent company Meta.

But the bug was serious enough for a group of Facebook employees to draft an internal report referring to a "massive ranking failure" of content, The Verge reported.

In October, the employees noticed that some content which had been marked as questionable by external media - members of Facebook's third-party fact-checking programme - was nevertheless being favored by the algorithm to be widely distributed in users' News Feeds.

"Unable to find the root cause, the engineers watched the surge subside a few weeks later and then flare up repeatedly until the ranking issue was fixed on March 11," The Verge reported.

But according to Osborne, the bug affected "only a very small number of views" of content.

That's because "the overwhelming majority of posts in Feed are not eligible to be down-ranked in the first place," Osborne explained, adding that other mechanisms designed to limit views of "harmful" content remained in place, "including other demotions, fact-checking labels and violating content removals."

AFP currently works with Facebook's fact checking programme in more than 80 countries and 24 languages. Under the programme, which started in December 2016, Facebook pays to use fact checks from around 80 organisations, including media outlets and specialised fact checkers, on its platform, WhatsApp and on Instagram.

Content rated "false" is downgraded in news feeds so fewer people will see it. If someone tries to share that post, they are presented with an article explaining why it is misleading.

Those who still choose to share the post receive a notification with a link to the article. No posts are taken down. Fact checkers are free to choose how and what they wish to investigate.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook
iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1 Released With a Fix for Battery Drain Issues; Apple Watch, HomePod Also Updated
Motorola Moto G52 Specifications, Renders Leak Online; Tipped to come with Snapdragon 680 SoC

Related Stories

Facebook Had an Internal Bug That Said to Have Promoted Problematic Content in User Feeds
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today: Huge Fines, Jail Time for Violators
  2. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  4. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  5. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 2 Launch
  6. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  7. Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Teased, Said to Debut in April
  8. Poco F3 GT Getting Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 Price in India Teased via Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Polygon Unveils Identity Service That Focusses on Keeping Personal Details of Users Private
  2. Crypto Exchange Binance Wins Dismissal of US Lawsuit Over Digital Token Sales
  3. Motorola Moto G52 Specifications, Renders Leak Online; Tipped to come with Snapdragon 680 SoC
  4. Facebook Had an Internal Bug That Said to Have Promoted Problematic Content in User Feeds
  5. iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1 Released With a Fix for Battery Drain Issues; Apple Watch, HomePod Also Updated
  6. Google Updates Search, News to Help Users Identify Trusted Sources
  7. Vivo X80 Specifications Leak, Tipped to Sport 6.78-Inch OLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9000
  8. India’s Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today, Violators Stare at Jail Time Up to 7 Years
  9. Bitcoin, Ether Value Tanks as EU Parliament Comes Down Hard on Non-Custodial Wallets
  10. Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Confirmed, Tipped to Debut in April
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.