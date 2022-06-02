Technology News
loading

Facebook Saw 82 Percent Rise in Hate Speech, Instagram Registers 86 Percent Jump in Violent Content

The report showed that Instagram acted on 77,000 violence related content in April compared to 41,300 in March.

By Agencies | Updated: 2 June 2022 13:42 IST
Facebook Saw 82 Percent Rise in Hate Speech, Instagram Registers 86 Percent Jump in Violent Content

Photo Credit: Reuters

Facebook detected 38,600 instances of hate speech in March which rose by 82 percent in April

Highlights
  • Facebook revealed it detected 53,200 instances of hate speech in April
  • Instagram acted on 77,000 violence and incitement related content
  • Facebook has been criticised for failing to detect blatant hate speech

There has been a rise of around 82 percent in hate speech on social media platform Facebook and 86 percent jump in violent and inciting content on Instagram, according to a monthly report released by Meta. The majority of the content in the report is based on detection by social media platforms before users reporting to them.

According to the report released on May 31, Facebook detected 53,200 hate speech in April, which is 82 percent higher compared to 38,600 detected in March, on which the platform took action.

The report showed that Instagram acted on 77,000 violence and incitement related content in April compared to 41,300 in March.

"We measure the number of pieces of content (such as posts, photos, videos or comments) we take action on for going against our standards. This metric shows the scale of our enforcement activity. Taking action could include removing a piece of content from Facebook or Instagram or covering photos or videos that may be disturbing to some audiences with a warning," the report said.

Facebook has been requested on several occasions to curtail hate speech content on the platform. Last month, Nigeria's Information Minister Lai Mohammed said that the country is monitoring Meta Facebook and other platforms to ensure they comply with demands to curtail hate speech on their sites, as it steps up its campaign for responsible use of social media.

Another report in March this year elaborated on how Facebook failed to detect blatant hate speech and calls to violence against Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority years after such behaviour was found to have played a determining role in the genocide against them.

The report shared exclusively with The Associated Press showed the rights group Global Witness submitted eight paid ads for approval to Facebook, each including different versions of hate speech against Rohingya. All eight ads were approved by Facebook to be published.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Instagram, Hate Speech
Discord Rolling Out New Text Chat Feature, Will Let Users Send Messages In Voice Channels
India to Sync Upcoming CBDC With National Monetary Policies, Payment Systems

Related Stories

Facebook Saw 82 Percent Rise in Hate Speech, Instagram Registers 86 Percent Jump in Violent Content
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  2. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  3. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  4. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  5. Moto E32s First Impressions: A Good Looking Budget Smartphone
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Moto E32s With 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on June 2
  8. Airtel Brings 3 New Broadband Plans With Access to OTT Platforms, TV Channels
  9. Moto E32s With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  10. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Specifications Surface Online: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Mad Max Prequel Furiosa Begins Filming, BTS Image Shared by Chris Hemsworth
  2. Apple's App Store Blocked Fraud Transactions Worth $1.5 Billion, Stopped Over 1.6 Million Risky Apps in 2021
  3. Diablo Immortal Released on Android, iOS Before Official Launch Date; PC Beta Still on Its Way
  4. Phones Powered by Unisoc SoCs Vulnerable to Remote Hacker Attacks: Check Point Research
  5. UPI, Non-Cash Payments to Constitute 65 Percent of All Transactions by 2026: Report
  6. Facebook Messenger Gets a Dedicated Calls Tab in New Design Update
  7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Leads Foldable Smartphone Segment in Q1 2022: DSCC
  8. MakeMyTrip Partners With Climes to Introduce Carbon Neutralisation Options on Flight Booking
  9. Concrete Urban Buildings, Neighbourhoods Can Heat Up Microclimates in Cities: Here's How
  10. Indian-Origin Engineer’s Team Create E-Skin That Can Feel Pain, Might Help to Develop New Generation Robots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.