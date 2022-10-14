Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Under Federal Investigations Over Conduct in Takeover Deal, Says Twitter

Exact focus of the probes and which federal authorities are conducting them not known.

By Reuters |  Updated: 14 October 2022 10:33 IST
Elon Musk Under Federal Investigations Over Conduct in Takeover Deal, Says Twitter

Photo Credit: Reuters

McCormick has given Musk until October 28 to close the acquisition

Highlights
  • Twitter says Musk provided a privilege log of documents to withhold
  • A new trial date will be set in November if a deal is not done
  • Musk's attorney claims Twitter executives are under federal investigation

Elon Musk is being investigated by federal authorities over his conduct in his $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3.6 lakh crore) takeover deal for Twitter, the social media company said in a court filing released on Thursday.

While the filing said he was under investigations, it did not say what the exact focus of the probes was and which federal authorities are conducting them.

Twitter, which sued Musk in July to force him to close the deal, said attorneys for the Tesla CEO had claimed "investigative privilege" when refusing to hand over documents it had sought.

In late September, Musk's attorneys had provided a "privilege log" identifying documents to be withheld, Twitter said. The log referenced drafts of a May 13 email to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a slide presentation to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

"This game of 'hide the ball' must end," the company said in the court filing.

The court filing, which asked Delaware judge Kathaleen McCormick to order Musk's attorneys to provide the documents, was made on October 6 - the same day that McCormick paused litigation between the two sides after Musk reversed course and said he would proceed with the deal.

Alex Spiro, an attorney for Musk, told Reuters that Twitter's court filing was a "misdirection" and asserted: "It is Twitter's executives that are under federal investigation."

Twitter declined to comment on Spiro's statement. It also declined comment when asked by Reuters about its understanding of any investigation into Musk.

The SEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the FTC declined to comment.

The SEC has questioned Musk's comments about the Twitter acquisition, including whether a 9 percent stake he had built up before announcing his bid had been disclosed late and why it indicated that he intended to be a passive shareholder. Musk later refiled the disclosure to indicate he was an active investor.

In June, the SEC asked Musk in a letter whether he should have amended his public filing to reflect his intention to suspend or abandon the deal.

The Information, a tech news site, reported in April that the FTC was scrutinizing whether Musk failed to comply with the antitrust reporting requirement relating to an investor's intentions of being a passive or active shareholder.

Twitter said in June, however, that the takeover deal with Musk had cleared an antitrust waiting period for review by the FTC and U.S. Justice Department.

McCormick has given Musk until October 28 to close the acquisition. If the deal does not get done by then, a trial date will be set for November.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, Elon Musk Twitter
Apple Ordered to Pay BRL 100 Million Fine in Brazil, Must Sell iPhone Models With Charger
5G Technology in India Is Completely Indigenous, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says

Related Stories

Elon Musk Under Federal Investigations Over Conduct in Takeover Deal, Says Twitter
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. All You Need to Know About Mismatched Season 2
  2. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Go on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  3. Supreme Court Rejects Stay on Amazon Prime's Mirzapur Season 3
  4. Google Pixel 7 Pro Becomes Top-Ranked Camera Phone on DxOMark
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Extra Happiness Days Sale: Great Diwali Gifts
  6. Apple Plans to Move Major Portion of iPhone Production to India: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Moto G72 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  8. Oppo Reno 9 Specifications, Live Renders Leaked: Details
  9. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Review: Impressive Performance but With a Few Compromises
  10. Samsung One UI 5 Introduced at SDC 2022, Galaxy S22 Series to Get it First
#Latest Stories
  1. Snap Employee Data Exposed Following Data Breach at Document Firm Elevate: All Details
  2. Honor X40 GT With 144Hz Refresh Rate Display, 66W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. TSMC Reports 80 Percent Year-on-Year Surge in Quarterly Profit, Strongest Growth in 2 Years
  4. Spider-Man: Miles Morales PC Release Date Set for November 18, System Requirements Revealed
  5. 5G Technology in India Is Completely Indigenous, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says
  6. Elon Musk Under Federal Investigations Over Conduct in Takeover Deal, Says Twitter
  7. Apple Ordered to Pay BRL 100 Million Fine in Brazil, Must Sell iPhone Models With Charger
  8. Supreme Court Rejects Stay on Amazon Prime's Mirzapur Season 3, Calls Pre-Censorship of Web Series Impermissible
  9. Netflix to Launch Basic With Ads Plan in November, to Cost $6.99 a Month in the US
  10. Huawei, ZTE May Soon Face US FCC Ban From Approval of New Telecom Equipment
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.