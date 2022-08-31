Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Social networking
  • Elon Musk Seeks to Delay Twitter Trial Till November After Fresh Claims From Whistleblower

Elon Musk Seeks to Delay Twitter Trial Till November After Fresh Claims From Whistleblower

Twitter has requested the court to deny Musk's request for an additional pre-2022 document.

Written by Richa Sharma, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 31 August 2022 10:35 IST
Elon Musk Seeks to Delay Twitter Trial Till November After Fresh Claims From Whistleblower

The court filing for the delay came on Tuesday after Musk's lawyers sent fresh letter to Twitter

Highlights
  • Musk’s lawyer sent a fresh letter to Twitter to scrap deal
  • Issues at Twitter go beyond spam accounts, says Musk
  • Both sides are supposed to begin the trial starting October 17

Elon Musk is seeking a delay till November in the court trial against Twitter after finding new claims against the social media company, according to the court filings. The billionaire, who sent a letter to Twitter on Tuesday for scrapping the $44 billion deal (roughly Rs. 3,50,000 crore) citing a whistleblower's claims, has now found new information against the microblogging site. The whistleblower has provided new details to Musk and his lawyers, following which the SpaceX and Tesla head has asked the court to give both sides time till November to brief their case.

The court filings for the delay, as reported by Reuters, came on Tuesday after Musk's lawyers sent a fresh letter to Twitter to include whistleblower Peiter Zatko's claims as another reason to scrap the deal. Musk is now seeking time to amend his complaint against the social media company.

According to Musk's lawyers, who filed a motion to amend the complaint under seal at the Delaware Chancery Court, the problem at the social media company is not just limited to bots and spam accounts. The issues include concerns on data security and other problems, as raised by Zatko.

Musk's team has requested the judge to let both sides continue briefing their cases through November 10 and discuss the evidence they can introduce at trial. The new date for the trial, as Musk said, may be fixed later in November, "subject to the court's availability."

Meanwhile, Twitter has requested the court to deny Musk's request for an additional pre-2022 document. The social media company has called his attempts a way to delay the trial and the deal. Musk and Twitter, who have sued each other, are scheduled to begin a five-day trial starting October 17.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

FIFA 23 Leaked a Month Ahead of Launch, Reveals New Player Ratings and Kits

Related Stories

Elon Musk Seeks to Delay Twitter Trial Till November After Fresh Claims From Whistleblower
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series to Get New Colour Options, MagSafe Improvements: Report
  2. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  3. Redmi Note 11SE Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  4. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  6. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  7. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Colour Options Tipped: Report
  9. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Set to Launch in India on September 6: Details
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Snap Plans to Cut Over 20 Percent Staff, Netflix Hires Two Former Snap Executives: Reports
  2. Google Pixel 7 Series, Pixel 7a May Get Bluetooth LE Audio Standard Support: Report
  3. Monica, O My Darling Release Set for November, Netflix Reveals
  4. Poco M5 Flipkart Page Goes Live in India, Spotted Alongside Poco M5s on Chinese Retailer Website
  5. Vivo Y75s Surfaces on Google Play Supported Device List, TENAA, 3C; May Launch Soon: Report
  6. Vivo Y02s, Vivo Y02 Jio Tipped to Launch in India in Mid September, Could Debut as Entry-Level Smartphones
  7. Jamtara Season 2 Trailer Release Date Set for September 1
  8. NASA to Make Second Attempt to Launch Artemis I Moon Mission This Saturday
  9. Japan Minister Vows To Change Law That Require Use Of Floppy Disks
  10. Apple iPhone 14 Series to Get New Colour Options, MagSafe Improvements: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.