Elon Musk is seeking a delay till November in the court trial against Twitter after finding new claims against the social media company, according to the court filings. The billionaire, who sent a letter to Twitter on Tuesday for scrapping the $44 billion deal (roughly Rs. 3,50,000 crore) citing a whistleblower's claims, has now found new information against the microblogging site. The whistleblower has provided new details to Musk and his lawyers, following which the SpaceX and Tesla head has asked the court to give both sides time till November to brief their case.

The court filings for the delay, as reported by Reuters, came on Tuesday after Musk's lawyers sent a fresh letter to Twitter to include whistleblower Peiter Zatko's claims as another reason to scrap the deal. Musk is now seeking time to amend his complaint against the social media company.

According to Musk's lawyers, who filed a motion to amend the complaint under seal at the Delaware Chancery Court, the problem at the social media company is not just limited to bots and spam accounts. The issues include concerns on data security and other problems, as raised by Zatko.

Musk's team has requested the judge to let both sides continue briefing their cases through November 10 and discuss the evidence they can introduce at trial. The new date for the trial, as Musk said, may be fixed later in November, "subject to the court's availability."

Meanwhile, Twitter has requested the court to deny Musk's request for an additional pre-2022 document. The social media company has called his attempts a way to delay the trial and the deal. Musk and Twitter, who have sued each other, are scheduled to begin a five-day trial starting October 17.