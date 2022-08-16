Technology News
loading

Hedge Fund Elliott Sold Twitter Stock Before Elon Musk’s Takeover Negotiations

Elliott invested in Twitter in early 2020 and called for the ouster of Jack Dorsey, the company’s CEO at the time.

By Reuters | Updated: 16 August 2022 12:39 IST
Hedge Fund Elliott Sold Twitter Stock Before Elon Musk’s Takeover Negotiations

The filing showed that Elliott no longer owned any common stock in Twitter on June 30

Highlights
  • Twitter's shares closed at $44.50 (roughly Rs. 3,500)
  • Elliott invested in Twitter in early 2020
  • Some other prominent investors also cut their Twitter holdings

Elliott Management, the hedge fund that pushed for big changes at Twitter two years ago, exited the stock during the second quarter, soon after Elon Musk announced plans to buy the social media company, a regulatory filing shows.

The filing on Monday, showed that Elliott no longer owned any common stock in Twitter on June 30. It had owned 10 million shares at the end of the first quarter.

Twitter's shares, which closed at $44.50 (roughly Rs. 3,500) on Monday had climbed as high as $51.70 (roughly Rs. 4,100) in April, when Musk was offering to spend $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,49,240 crore) to acquire the company. Shares dropped when he tried to pull out of the deal in early July.

Elliott invested in Twitter in early 2020 and called for the ouster of Jack Dorsey, one of the company's co-founders and its CEO at the time.

The company and the hedge fund soon reached an agreement in which the hedge fund got a seat on Twitter's board and Dorsey was replaced in late 2021. Elliott exited the board last year.

Some other prominent investors also cut their Twitter holdings.

Hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Company owned 932,716 shares at the end of the second quarter, after having selling 3.7 million shares.

Balyasny Asset Management sold 1.3 million shares to own 172,821 shares while SRS Investment Management sold 7 million shares to own 125,226 shares on June 30.

The so-called 13-F filings are closely watched for investment trends, even though the data is released with a delay and can be dated.

Some firms established new positions, with filings showing that Pentwater Capital and Segantii Capital Management made new bets to own 18 million and 7.3 million shares respectively. Citadel Advisors LLC added 3.3 million shares, and now owns 4 million shares.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elliott Management, Twitter, Elon Musk
Tencent's NFT Platform Huanhe to Stop Sales for Public as Scrutiny Mounts

Related Stories

Hedge Fund Elliott Sold Twitter Stock Before Elon Musk’s Takeover Negotiations
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Rolls Out Android 13 for Pixel Smartphones: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  3. Apple Employee Claims Company Threatening to Fire Her Over TikTok Video
  4. Vivo Y35 with 44W FlashCharge Support Launched: All Details
  5. Binance Bags Operational Approval in Crypto Mining Hub Kazakhstan
  6. iPhone, iPad Users May See Advertisements on More Apps Soon: Report
  7. Mahindra to Launch Five e-SUVs as XUV, BE for Global Markets Starting 2024
  8. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Oppo Reno 8Z 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Voices Crypto Caution Following ED Probe Into Firms
  2. Apple Prohibits Caste-Based Discrimination With Update in Employee Conduct Policy
  3. Xbox One Has Sold Less Than Half of PS4 in Its Lifetime, Microsoft Confirms
  4. Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer Release Date Set for September 7 on Netflix
  5. Zoom Fixes Security Flaws in Mac That Could Have Allowed Hackers to Take Control of Victim's Machine
  6. Vivo V25 5G Alleged Hands-On Video Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch; Specifications Tipped: All Details
  7. Mahindra to Launch Five Electric SUVs as XUV, BE for Domestic, International Markets Starting 2024
  8. Apple Employee Claims Company Threatening to Fire Her Over Viral TikTok Video
  9. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV With Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Support Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  10. Moto Edge 30 Fusion Alleged Renders Surface Online; Suggest 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.