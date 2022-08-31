Technology News
loading

Twitter Shareholders Advised to Approve Sale to Elon Musk by Proxy Advisory Firm ISS: Report

The proxy advisory firm also noted that there was very little resistance from shareholders to Elon Musk's Twitter takeover deal.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 31 August 2022 00:27 IST
Twitter Shareholders Advised to Approve Sale to Elon Musk by Proxy Advisory Firm ISS: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter shareholders are expected to vote on Elon Musk's deal on September 13

Highlights
  • Twitter shareholders are yet to vote on Elon Musk's takeover deal
  • The deal to take over Twitter was reached in April
  • Elon Musk attempted to walk away from his Twitter takover deal in July

Twitter investors were advised by a proxy advisory firm to back Tesla CEO Elon Musk's bid to acquire the microblogging service next month, as per a report. Musk, who agreed to purchase Twitter for $44 billion (nearly Rs. 3,51,300) back in April, attempted to walk away from the deal in July, claiming that he was provided with misleading information related to the number of fake accounts on the platform. Twitter and Musk are set to face off in a US court in October. 

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), a proxy advisory firm, has advised Twitter shareholders to vote to approve Musk's plan to purchase the company, according to a report by Reuters. The firm's recommedation comes two weeks before shareholders will vote on the takeover deal. 

The ISS reportedly stated that a vote for the proposal was warranted, as the deal would provide the microblogging service with liquidity, while shareholders would gain value from the all-cash transaction. According to the report, ISS also noted that there was very little resistance to the takeover deal from shareholders, who are expected to vote on the deal on September 13. 

Musk agreed to purchase Twitter for $54.20 (roughly Rs. 4,300) per share back in April, but later informed Twitter that he did not intend to go through with the deal, prompting Twitter to move a US court to direct him to go through with the deal as per the agreement. 

Meanwhile Musk recently subpoenaed whistleblower Peiter Zatko, who recently raised shocking allegations on Twitter. The Tesla CEO is expected to ask Zatko, who formerly worked as Twitter's security chief, details of how the microblogging site measures spam accounts. 

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk
Ek Villain Returns Release Date: Mohit Suri's Action Thriller to Release September 9 on Netflix

Related Stories

Twitter Shareholders Advised to Approve Sale to Elon Musk by Proxy Advisory Firm ISS: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  2. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  3. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  5. Xiaomi Smart TV X Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India: All Details
  6. iPhone 14 Series Said to Get 82 Percent of Its Screens From Samsung: DSCC
  7. Brahmāstra to Blonde, the 7 Biggest Movies in September
  8. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  9. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  10. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 4a Receiving Android 13 Software Update in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Testing Improved Content Recommendation Controls; Working on Filtering Content Using Hashtags, Emoji
  2. Twitter Shareholders Advised to Approve Sale to Elon Musk by Proxy Advisory Firm ISS: Report
  3. Ek Villain Returns Release Date: Mohit Suri's Action Thriller to Release September 9 on Netflix
  4. Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, ROG Phone 6D Purported Renders Surface Online: Report
  5. Zomato to Narrow Focus to Delivery, Hyperpure Restaurant Supplies, Quick Commerce: Report
  6. Apple Concluded Testing Satellite Communication Feature on iPhone 14 Ahead of Mass Production: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Twitter Circle Feature to Share Content With Smaller Groups Released: All Details
  8. Truecaller iOS Update With Improved Spam, Scam Detection Released: All Details
  9. Logitech G Handheld Gaming Console Images Leaked, May Be Powered by Android
  10. Infinix Zero 5G, Note 11, Note 12 Phones to Get Android 12 in India in September
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.