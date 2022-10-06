Technology News
loading

Twitter Takeover Deal: Apollo, Sixth Street Said to Back Out of Talks With Elon Musk to Finance Buyout

Apollo, Sixth Street and other investors were in talks with Tesla CEO Elon Musk to provide over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,200 crore) in financing for the deal.

By Reuters |  Updated: 6 October 2022 15:23 IST
Twitter Takeover Deal: Apollo, Sixth Street Said to Back Out of Talks With Elon Musk to Finance Buyout

Elon Musk and Twitter are currently attempting to reach an agreement after months of litigation

Highlights
  • Apollo, Sixth Street was supposed to equity finance Musk's twitter deal
  • Apollo, Sixth Street were looking to commit $1 billion
  • Musk's u-turn on deal cited to be reason behind pullout

Apollo Global Management and Sixth Street Partners, which were looking to provide financing to Elon Musk earlier this year for his proposed $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,60,300 crore) buyout of Twitter, are no longer in talks with the billionaire entrepreneur, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Earlier this year, Apollo was in talks to provide preferred equity financing for the deal, alongside Sixth Street, sources had previously told Reuters.

Apollo, Sixth Street and other investors were looking to commit over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,200 crore) in financing for the deal at the time.

Those talks ended months ago around the time Musk started having second thoughts about going through with the deal, the sources cited above said. Musk initially proposed the buyout in April before backtracking in July, and then changing course again this week.

Musk and Twitter are currently attempting to reach an agreement after months of litigation that damaged Twitter's brand and fed Musk's reputation for erratic behaviour.

Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to request for comment, while Apollo and Sixth Street declined to comment.

Musk's U-turn on buying Twitter could not have come at a worse time for the banks funding a large portion of the $44 billion deal and they could be facing significant losses due to an unfavourable financing environment, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Musk is expected to provide much of the $44 billion through funds he has raised by selling down his stake in electric vehicle maker Tesla and by leaning on equity financing from large investors, while major banks have committed to provide $12.5 billion (roughly 1,02,300 crore) of debt financing.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What do we know about the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Apollo
Nokia G11 Plus With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, Bloatware-Free Android 12 Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Twitter Takeover Deal: Apollo, Sixth Street Said to Back Out of Talks With Elon Musk to Finance Buyout
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia G11 Plus With Stock Android 12 Launched in India: All Details
  2. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Order Offers Announced: Details Here
  3. Redmi Pad With 10.61-Inch Display, 8,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  4. Aamir Khan-Led Laal Singh Chaddha Is Now Streaming on Netflix
  5. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Full Specifications, Price Leaked: Report
  6. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G With 200-Megapixel Camera Launched: Details
  7. Redmi Pad First Impressions: The New Affordable Android Tablet Champ?
  8. Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) Review
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Tech Gift Ideas for Diwali
#Latest Stories
  1. Terra Founder Do Kwon Asked to Surrender His Passport by South Korean Authorities
  2. iQoo 11, iQoo 11 Pro Tipped to Launch in India, Model Numbers Leaked: Report
  3. Russia Blocks OKX Exchange’s Website on Allegations of Spreading Unreliable Information
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Best Headphones, Earphones Under Rs. 10,000
  5. NEAR Foundation Inks Deal With Google Cloud to Provide Developers Technical Support
  6. Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro Specifications Leaked; Processor, Camera Details Tipped: All Details
  7. EU’s Landmark Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation Gets European Council's Green Light
  8. Wild Hearts Gameplay Trailer Throws You Into Battle Against Giant Boar
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Top Deals on Thin-and-Light Laptops
  10. Twitter Takeover Deal: Apollo, Sixth Street Said to Back Out of Talks With Elon Musk to Finance Buyout
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.