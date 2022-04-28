Days after Tesla Chief Elon Musk take control over Twitter, he said that for the microblogging site to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral. "For Twitter to deserve public trust, it must be politically neutral, which effectively means upsetting the far right and the far left equally," Musk tweeted.

Twitter on Monday confirmed the sale of the company to Musk for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,37,250 crore).

Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive $54.20 (roughly Rs. 4,150) in cash for each share of Twitter stock they own, matching Musk's original offer and marking a 38 percent premium over the stock price the day before Musk revealed his stake in the company, CNN reported.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said that he was proud of the employees who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise.

"I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course-correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise," Agrawal tweeted.

Meanwhile, the former CEO of the microblogging site Jack Dorsey dropped a series of tweets, suggesting that he supports the move.

"In principle, I don't believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company, however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness," Dorsey tweeted.

For those unaware, Dorsey, the maverick co-founder of Twitter, on November 29, 2021, suddenly announced his resignation. Parag Agarwal, an IITian who was CTO at Twitter, was named his replacement.