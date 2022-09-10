Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Reportedly Adds Whistleblower Payment as New Reason for Termination of $44 Billion Twitter Deal

This week, Musk’s lawyer reportedly accused Twitter of paying whistleblower Peiter Zatko a sum of $7 million (roughly Rs. 56 crore) to hide details.

Written by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 10 September 2022 16:30 IST
Elon Musk Reportedly Adds Whistleblower Payment as New Reason for Termination of $44 Billion Twitter Deal

Elon Musk has reportedly written a new termination letter to Twitter

Highlights
  • Elon Musk announced the $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter in April
  • Twitter sued Musk in July for walking out of the buyout deal
  • Musk's attorney Alex Spiro made the claims during a hearing on Tuesday

Elon Musk has found another reason to end his $44 billion (nearly Rs. 3,50,000 crore) takeover deal with Twitter. A latest report suggests that the billionaire sent a new termination letter to the social media company, adding the alleged payment made by Twitter to a whistleblower to the list of reasons for walking out of the deal. Musk reportedly accused the company of keeping him uninformed about the payment, which is said to be a multi-million dollar compensation. Twitter has rejected the claims, according to the report.

Elon Musk, head of SpaceX and Tesla, has written a termination letter to Twitter recently, according to AFP. The billionaire has added the alleged severance payment made by the firm to whistleblower Peiter Zatko as a new reason to put an end to the $44 billion deal, proposed in April, to buy the social media platform.

A few days ago, Musk's lawyer reportedly accused Twitter of paying whistleblower Peiter Zatko, Twitter's former Chief of Security, a sum of $7 million (roughly Rs. 56 crore) to not reveal details about the operational problems within the microblogging firm. Musk's attorney Alex Spiro made the claims during a hearing on Tuesday.

Musk's lawyers have argued that Twitter's failure to seek the SpaceX head's consent before paying Zatko makes for another legal basis to break the merger deal, according to the AFP report.

Meanwhile, Twitter has rejected all the claims made by Musk so far against the firm. The report quoted Twitter's attorney William Savitt as saying, “My friend seems to be arguing that Twitter should have gratuitously told Musk that there existed a disgruntled former employee who made various allegations that had been inquired upon and found to be without merit.”

Kathaleen McCormick, the chancellor of the Delaware court overseeing the Musk-Twitter case, has given her nod to Musk to add whistleblowing revelations from Zatko in his termination letter, as per AFP.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Deal, SpaceX, Tesla
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale to Start From September 23: Deals, Discounts, Launches, More

Related Stories

Elon Musk Reportedly Adds Whistleblower Payment as New Reason for Termination of $44 Billion Twitter Deal
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Nothing Phone 1, Pixel 6a Discounts Revealed
  2. Amazon Kickstarter Deals: Best Offers on Smartphones, Smartwatches, More
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo With Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Details
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  5. Watch the Teaser for Kajol-Led The Good Wife, Coming to Disney+ Hotstar
  6. Oppo F21s Pro Series to Launch in India Soon: Details
  7. Realme GT Neo 3T Will Launch in India on September 16: Details
  8. Google Pixel 6a Review: Get It for the Cameras
  9. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Main Sensor Launched: Details
  10. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Disney+ Hotstar Announces Mahabharata, Showtime, Koffee With Karan Season 8 at D23 Expo 2022
  2. Elon Musk Reportedly Adds Whistleblower Payment as New Reason for Termination of $44 Billion Twitter Deal
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale to Start From September 23: Deals, Discounts, Launches, More
  4. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Surfaces on Google Play Console With Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. iPhone 14 Series Features Upgraded HDR Gyroscope, 256G Accelerometer for Crash Detection
  6. Tesla Asks Twitter Users to Pick Next Supercharger Location via a Poll
  7. Supreme Court Asks MeitY if 'Protocol' for Internet Shutdowns Exists: Report
  8. iPhone 14 Series Confirmed to Feature 6GB of RAM Across Lineup: All Details
  9. Puma Launches Its First Metaverse Experience With NFTs Redeemable as Real Sneakers
  10. EU to Announce Cyber Resilience Act Aimed at Risky Smart Devices on September 13
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.