Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Says Twitter’s Legal Team Accused Him of NDA Violation for Revealing Company’s Sample Size

Musk on Friday tweeted that his $44-billion (roughly Rs. 3,41,910 crore) cash deal to take the company private was "temporarily on hold".

By Reuters | Updated: 16 May 2022 10:38 IST
Elon Musk Says Twitter’s Legal Team Accused Him of NDA Violation for Revealing Company’s Sample Size

Elon Musk tweeted during the early hours of Sunday that he is yet to see "any" analysis

Highlights
  • Twitter has been battling spam bots
  • Spam bots or fake accounts are designed to manipulate activity
  • Musk has constantly blamed the company's over-reliance on advertising

Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted that Twitter's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100.

"Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!" tweeted Musk, chief executive of electric car maker Tesla.

Musk on Friday tweeted that his $44-billion (roughly Rs. 3,41,910 crore) cash deal to take the company private was "temporarily on hold" while he awaited data on the proportion of its fake accounts.

He said his team would test "a random sample of 100 followers" on Twitter to identify the bots. His response to a question prompted Twitter's accusation.

When a user asked Musk to "elaborate on process of filtering bot accounts," he replied: "I picked 100 as the sample size number, because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5 percent fake/spam/duplicate."

Musk tweeted during the early hours of Sunday that he is yet to see "any" analysis that shows that the social media company has fake accounts less than 5 percent.

He later said that "There is some chance it might be over 90 percent of daily active users."

Meanwhile, Musk, who has made weeding out fake Twitter accounts and spam bots the central theme of his takeover plan, said if he buys the social-media platform he "will defeat the spam bots or die trying". He has constantly blamed the company's over-reliance on advertising for the relentless spread of spam bots.

Twitter, like other social media companies, has been battling spam bots over the past few years through software that spots and blocks them. Spam bots or fake accounts are designed to manipulate or artificially boost activity on social media platforms such as Twitter.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Tesla
Foreign Crypto Players May Fear Navigating in India’s Uncertain Legal Climate: Unocoin Chief

Related Stories

Elon Musk Says Twitter’s Legal Team Accused Him of NDA Violation for Revealing Company’s Sample Size
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  2. There May Be Invisible Walls In Space, According to New Research
  3. Did NASA’s Mars Rover Just Spot an Alien Door? Take a Look at This Image
  4. Tesla Ices India Plans, Gives Up Search for Showrooms: Report
  5. Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 India Launch Set for May 18
  6. iPhone Models With USB Type-C Port Reportedly in Testing
  7. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Teased on Amazon and BGMI Video
  8. Motorola Edge 30 First Impressions : Sleek and Powerful
  9. DJI Mini 3 Pro With 60fps 4K Video Support Launched: All Details
  10. Modern Love Mumbai Review: Dhruv Sehgal Can’t Save Prime Video Anthology
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says Twitter’s Legal Team Accused Him of NDA Violation for Revealing Company’s Sample Size
  2. Foreign Crypto Players May Fear Navigating in India’s Uncertain Legal Climate: Unocoin Chief
  3. Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 India Launch Date Set for May 18, Teased to Offer Up to 12-Day Battery Life
  4. There May Be Invisible Walls In Space, According to New Research
  5. Samsung Galaxy M22 Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update: Report
  6. New iPhone Models With USB Type-C Port Reportedly in Testing
  7. Mars Meteorite Analysed for Signs Of Life: Here's What Scientists Found
  8. Algae Can Power Small Electronics Devices, Researchers Show
  9. Elon Musk's SpaceX Launches 53 Starlink Satellites From California
  10. Google Pixel Watch May Feature Samsung's 4-Year-Old Exynos 9110 SoC: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.