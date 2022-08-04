Technology News
Elon Musk’s Response to Twitter’s Lawsuit to Be Made Public by Friday

Elon Musk backed away from the deal in July, prompting Twitter to file a lawsuit to hold him to the “seller-friendly” agreement.

By Associated Press | Updated: 4 August 2022 10:00 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Musk attorneys say there is no confidential information in Musk's filing

  • Elon Musk’s answer to Twitter’s lawsuit will be made public by Friday
  • Attorneys for Musk wanted to file a public version of their answer
  • Twitter attorneys complained they needed more time to review Musk's file

Elon Musk's answer to Twitter's lawsuit over his attempt to back out of a $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,37,465 crore) deal to buy the social media company will be made public by Friday evening at the latest, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Attorneys for Musk wanted to file a public version of their answer and counterclaims in Delaware court Wednesday. But Twitter attorneys complained that they needed more time to review and potentially redact Musk's sealed filing, saying it refers “extensively” to internal Twitter information and data given to Musk.

Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick held a quick teleconference Wednesday before agreeing with Twitter, directing that the public filing be docketed by 5pm Friday. It could be filed earlier depending on when Twitter attorneys complete their review.

Twitter attorneys argued that court rules require that five business days lapse before a public version of Musk's filing is docketed.

“Few cases attract as much public interest as this one, and Twitter is mindful of this court's commitment to ensuring maximum public access to its proceedings,” Twitter attorney Kevin Shannon wrote. “Twitter has no interest in proposing any more redactions to defendants' responsive pleading than are necessary.”

Musk attorney Edward Micheletti argued that Twitter's lawyers were misinterpreting the court rules. Musk attorneys also say there is no confidential information in Musk's filing that should be withheld from the public.

“Twitter should not be permitted to continue burying the side of the story it does not want publicly disclosed,” Micheletti wrote.

Musk, the world's richest man, agreed in April to buy Twitter and take it private, offering $54.20 (roughly Rs. 4,200) a share and vowing to loosen the company's policing of content and to root out fake accounts.

Twitter shares closed Wednesday at $41 (roughly Rs. 3,250), well off a 52-week high of $69.81 (roughly Rs. 4,900).

Musk, indicated in July that he wanted to back away from the deal, prompting Twitter to file a lawsuit to hold him to the “seller-friendly” agreement.

Musk says Twitter has failed to provide him enough information about the number of fake accounts on its service. Twitter argues that Musk, CEO of electric car maker and solar energy company Tesla, is deliberately trying to tank the deal because market conditions have deteriorated and the acquisition no longer serves his interests.

Either Musk or Twitter would be entitled to a $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,963 crore) breakup fee if the other party is found responsible for the agreement failing. Twitter wants more, however, and is seeking a court order of “specific performance” directing Musk to follow through with the deal.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk
