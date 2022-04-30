Amid a cloud of uncertainty following billionaire tycoon Elon Musk taking charge of Twitter, its co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey has unleashed a tweetstorm in which he shared his thoughts on the social media platform's shortcomings, user trust and whether or not it should permanently ban users. Since Musk's takeover deal was finalised, many Twitter employees have been anxious about how the future would unfold for them. They would have hoped Dorsey, who shares a close relationship with Musk, would clear things for them. But they are likely to be disappointed. Dorsey, however, said nothing that is said now about Twitter matters.

Musk has publicly called out some top Twitter executives for banning users who violated Twitter's policies. And, this has filled most other employees with a degree of uncertainty. Dorsey did not directly mention those episodes but outlined some vague ideas about how Twitter could fix these issues.

“Every decision we made was ultimately my responsibility,” Dorsey said. “In the cases, we were wrong or went too far, we admitted it and worked to correct.”

Without mentioning specific issues, he said “some things” can be fixed immediately but others require re-implementing the entire system. “All of that should be done publicly,” he added.

Dorsey appeared to refer to the controversies Twitter has attracted of late, saying, “Nothing that is said now matters. What matters is how the service works and acts, and how quickly it learns and improves.” The former CEO accepted that it was his failure that he could not address issues in time.

Dorsey, however, was clear that he did not believe in a “permanent ban”, except for illegal activity, and Twitter requires a “protocol that's resilient” to avoid such situations in the future.

Interestingly, Twitter permanently banned former US President Donald Trump last year after a pro-Trump mob laid siege to the US Capitol. The company cited a risk of further violence if Trump was allowed on the micro-blogging site. However, Trump has said he would not return to Twitter even after Musk's takeover.