After Tesla Chief Elon Musk succeeded in his bid to take over Twitter, the former CEO of the microblogging site Jack Dorsey dropped a series of tweets, suggesting that he supports the move. "In principle, I don't believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness," Dorsey tweeted.

Twitter on Monday (local time) confirmed the sale of the company to Musk for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,36,400 crore). Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive $54.20 (roughly Rs. 4,100) in cash for each share of Twitter stock they own, matching Musk's original offer and marking a 38 per cent premium over the stock price the day before Musk revealed his stake in the company, CNN reported.

Dorsey called Musk buying Twitter a step in the right direction for the website.

"Elon's goal of creating a platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is the right one. This is also @paraga's goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path I believe it with all my heart," he added.

For those unaware, Dorsey, the maverick co-founder of Twitter, on November 29, 2021, suddenly announced his resignation. Parag Agarwal, an IITian who was CTO at Twitter, was named his replacement.