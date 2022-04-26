Technology News
loading

Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover a Concern for Human Rights Groups

Human Rights Watch group raised concerns about hate speech on Twitter after Elon Musk takeover.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 April 2022 13:58 IST
Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover a Concern for Human Rights Groups

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk has previously referred to himself as a "free speech absolutist"

Highlights
  • Elon Musk has clinched a deal to take Twitter private on Monday
  • Musk described free speech as "the bedrock of a functioning democracy."
  • Human rights groups argue freedom of expression is not an absolute right

Human rights groups on Monday raised concerns about hate speech on Twitter and the power that its takeover by Elon Musk would give the billionaire after the self-described "free speech absolutist" clinched a deal to take the social media platform private.

Musk, who is also chief executive of electric car maker Tesla, has described himself as a free speech absolutist who has been critical of Twitter's policies of moderating content on the platform. He has said Twitter needs to become a genuine forum for free speech. In a statement after securing the deal on Monday, Musk described free speech as "the bedrock of a functioning democracy."

Twitter is not just another company, human rights advocates noted. "Regardless of who owns Twitter, the company has human rights responsibilities to respect the rights of people around the world who rely on the platform. Changes to its policies, features, and algorithms, big and small, can have disproportionate and sometimes devastating impacts, including offline violence," Deborah Brown, a digital rights researcher and advocate at Human Rights Watch, told Reuters in an email.

"Freedom of expression is not an absolute right, which is why Twitter needs to invest in efforts to keep its most vulnerable users safe on the platform," she added.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on concerns raised by the groups.

"While Elon Musk is an ACLU card-carrying member and one of our most significant supporters, there's a lot of danger having so much power in the hands of any one individual," Anthony Romero, executive director at the American Civil Liberties Union, told Reuters after the deal was announced.

Amnesty International said it was concerned about any potential decision that Twitter may take after Musk's takeover to erode enforcement of the policies and mechanisms designed to moderate hate speech online.

"The last thing we need is a Twitter that wilfully turns a blind eye to violent and abusive speech against users, particularly those most disproportionately impacted, including women, non-binary persons, and others," Michael Kleinman, director of technology and human rights at Amnesty International USA, said on Monday.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Human Rights, Elon Musk, Amnesty International, ACLU, Human Rights Watch
Bored Ape Yacht Club Instagram, Discord Hacked, NFTs Worth $13.7 Million Stolen

Related Stories

Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover a Concern for Human Rights Groups
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  3. Nokia G21, Nokia G11 Tipped to Launch on April 26: All Details
  4. PS Plus India Pricing for Deluxe, Extra, and Essential Tiers Revealed
  5. Micromax In 2c With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Debuts in India
  6. Twitter CEO Says Company Future Uncertain Under Musk
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. Oppo K10 5G, K10 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  9. Poco F4 GT Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Tuesday Launch
  10. Here's What to Do if Elon Musk Wants to Buy Your Company
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover a Concern for Human Rights Groups
  2. Bored Ape Yacht Club Instagram, Discord Hacked, NFTs Worth $13.7 Million Stolen
  3. Vivek Oberoi Joins Indian Police Force Cast, Rohit Shetty and Amazon Prime Video Announce
  4. iQoo Neo 6 SE Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 870 SoC, 4,700mAh Battery
  5. Musk-Twitter Deal: China Dismisses Speculation It May Try to Influence Twitter via Tesla
  6. Jeff Bezos Takes Jibe at Elon Musk's Buying Twitter, 'Did the Chinese Government Just Gain a Bit of Leverage Over the Town Square?’
  7. Nokia G21 With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. SpaceX Crew Dragon Capsule Safely Returns to Earth With Ax-1 Crew After 2 Weeks on ISS
  9. Bad Bunny to Play El Muerto in Sony's Spider-Man Universe
  10. Mario Movie Delayed Over Three Months to April 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.