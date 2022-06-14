Technology News
Elon Musk Said to Address Twitter Employees for the First Time Since Acquisition Bid

Elon Musk's Twitter takeover bid has invited concerns from the company’s employees about the billionaire's erratic behaviour.

By Agencies | Updated: 14 June 2022 10:16 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Musk previously said Twitter has refused to disclose details of spam and fake accounts on its platform

Highlights
  • Elon Musk will speak to Twitter employees on Thursday
  • Musk will take questions directly from Twitter employees at the Town Hall
  • Twitter has confirmed that Musk will attend the all-hands meeting

Elon Musk will speak to Twitter Inc employees this week for the first time at a company-wide meeting since launching his $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,43,500 crore) bid in April, a source said on Monday, citing an email from Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal to staff.

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, and Musk will take questions directly from Twitter employees, the source added.

The news, first reported by Business Insider, comes after Twitter said last week that it anticipated a shareholder vote on the sale by early August.

A Twitter spokesperson confirmed that Musk would attend the company all-hands meeting this week.

Ever since Musk's takeover bid, many Twitter employees have expressed concerns that the billionaire's erratic behavior could destabilize the social media company's business, and hurt it financially.

Back in April, Agrawal was seen quelling employee anger during a company-wide meeting where staff demanded answers to how managers planned to handle an anticipated mass exodus prompted by Musk.

Last week, Musk warned Twitter that he might walk away from his deal to acquire the company, if it failed to provide the data on spam and fake accounts that he seeks.

The billionaire received support last week from one state attorney general with an outsize personality and edge-skating stance striding into the maelstrom of Musk's $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,43,500 crore) now-tenuous bid for Twitter. He announced to launch an investigation of Twitter for “potential false reporting” of bots on its platform to bolster complaints Musk himself made last week in threatening to walk away from the deal.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced his investigation of Twitter last week just hours after Musk, the billionaire Tesla and SpaceX CEO, accused Twitter of refusing to disclose the extent of its spam bot and fake accounts.

Paxton's unusual move struck observers as singular and possibly inappropriate, though he likely has the legal authority to pursue it. In launching his investigation, Paxton suggested that Twitter might have violated Texas' Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

