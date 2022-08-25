Technology News
Twitter Employees Continue to Quit Amid Elon Musk Battle, Whistleblower’s Complaint

Twitter whistleblower Peiter "Mudge" Zatko will meet the US Senate Judiciary Committee on September 13.

By Richa Sharma | Updated: 25 August 2022 17:56 IST
Twitter Employees Continue to Quit Amid Elon Musk Battle, Whistleblower’s Complaint

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal called Zatko's accusations “inaccurate”

  • Twitter's current employee attrition stands at 18.3 percent
  • US Senate committee may decide to extend further investigation in case
  • Twitter is all set to head for the October trial against Elon Musk

Twitter executives held a meeting with the staff after a series of claims made by a whistleblower who mentioned that the social media platform misled federal regulators regarding defenses against hackers and spam accounts. The former security chief Peiter "Mudge" Zatko has revealed some shocking allegation against the company. Amid Twitter's legal battle with Elon Musk on bots and spam accounts, and the recent allegations, Twitter has also been facing employee loss.

As per a report based on an audio heard by Reuters, Twitter's current employee attrition stands at 18.3 percent, while it hovered between 14 percent and 16 percent before SpaceX CEO Musk announced his $44 billion (nearly Rs. 3,51,500) offer for the acquisition.

In the meeting, Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal called Zatko's accusations “inaccurate”, while claiming that the company never misled or intend to misled a regulator or the board members.

Zatko's claims will be heard by the US Senate Judiciary Committee on September 13. The senate will discuss allegations from the whistleblower regarding the social media company's ways to mislead regulators. The committee may decide to extend further investigation in the case.

Meanwhile, the social media company is all set to head for the October trial against Musk, who backed out from the acquisition deal alleging misinterpretation of bots' data. Twitter sued Musk in July, while the acquisition announcement initially came in April. Musk's takeover over the company caused many employees to quit, as per Reuters.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, Bots, Spam Accounts, Whistleblower, SEC
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022.
Jio 5G, JioPhone 5G Could Be Announced at Reliance AGM 2022 on August 29
Over $100 Million Worth of NFTs Stolen by Hackers Between July 2021-2022: Elliptic

Twitter Employees Continue to Quit Amid Elon Musk Battle, Whistleblower’s Complaint
