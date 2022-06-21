Technology News
loading

Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Worth $44 Billion Reportedly Gets Unanimous Approval From Board

Tesla and SpaceX head Elon Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees

By Agencies | Updated: 21 June 2022 23:59 IST
Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Worth $44 Billion Reportedly Gets Unanimous Approval From Board

Shares of Twitter were essentially flat just before the opening bell Tuesday

Twitter's board has recommended unanimously that shareholders approve the proposed $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,43,500 crore) sale of the company to billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a regulatory filing Tuesday.

Musk reiterated his desire to move forward with the acquisition last week during a virtual meeting with Twitter employees, though shares of Twitter remain far below his offering price, signaling considerable doubt that it will happen.

On Tuesday at the Qatar Economic Forum in an interview with Bloomberg, Musk listed the approval of the deal by shareholders as one of several “unresolved matters” related to the Twitter deal.

He said that his $44 billion move to take over Twitter remained held up by "very significant" questions about the number of fake users on the social network. Musk was reluctant to talk about the deal when asked at the Qatar Economic Forum, saying it was a "sensitive" matter. "There are still a few unresolved matters," Musk said by video link.

Shares of Twitter were essentially flat just before the opening bell Tuesday and far short of the $54.20 (nearly Rs. 4,200) per-share that Musk has offered to pay for each. The company's stock last reached that level on April 5 when it offered Musk a seat on the board before he had offered to buy all of Twitter.

In a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission detailing on Tuesday detailing a litter to investors, Twitter's board of directors said that it “unanimously recommends that you vote (for) the adoption of the merger agreement." If the deal were to close now, investors in the company would pocket a profit of $15.22 (nearly Rs. 1,200) for each share they own.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Tesla, SpaceX, Elon Musk, Twitter Board, Twitter Deal, Elon Musk-Twitter Deal
Chris Evans Says Would Love to Return for MCU’s Fantastic Four as Human Torch

Related Stories

Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Worth $44 Billion Reportedly Gets Unanimous Approval From Board
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  2. All You Need to Know About The Umbrella Academy Season 3
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Allegedly Bags TUV SUD Certification Ahead of July 12 Launch
  4. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Tipped to Launch in India on June 27
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
  7. Infinix Zero 5G Review: A Powerful Smartphone but at What Cost?
  8. Oppo A57 (2022) With Dual Rear Camera Launched in India: All Details
  9. Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT Prices, Specifications Leaked Ahead of June 23 Launch
  10. Asus ROG Phone 6 Confirmed to Offer Improved Thermals Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Predicts 10 Percent Layoff in Tesla, Paused Hirings Ahead of Expected US Recession
  2. New Xiaomi Smartwatch Tipped to Launch Without eSIM Support, Spotted on China 3C Website: Report
  3. Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Worth $44 Billion Reportedly Gets Unanimous Approval From Board
  4. Chris Evans Says Would Love to Return for MCU’s Fantastic Four as Human Torch
  5. Teenage Pulsar Reveals Itself to Astronomers, Possibly the Strongest Ever to Be Identified
  6. Noise i1 Smart Glasses With Touch Controls, 9-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  7. TRON's USDD Stablecoin Continues to Remain De-Pegged From the US Dollar
  8. Fire-Boltt Ninja Bell With 7-Day Battery Life, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Poco F4 5G, Poco X4 GT Prices, Specifications Surface on Polish Website Ahead of June 23 Launch
  10. Redmi K50i 5G Specifications Tipped, India Launch Said to Be Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.