Elon Musk has reportedly sent a letter to Twitter seeking to terminate his $44 billion (nearly Rs. 3,51,300) agreement to acquire the microblogging service, citing explosive claims from a whistleblower related to the company's security. The move comes after Musk subpoenaed the whistleblower, in order to gain access to documents that could provide information on Twitter's spam accounts on its platform. Musk has been sued by Twitter, which has asked a US court to direct him to complete the transaction as per the agreement.

