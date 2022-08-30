Technology News
Elon Musk Sends Twitter Another Letter Seeking to Terminate Takeover Deal Over Whistleblower Claims: Report

Elon Musk's move comes shortly after he subpoenaed a former Twitter security chief and whistleblower for documents related to Twitter's spam accounts.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 30 August 2022 17:31 IST
Highlights
  • Elon Musk has once again asked Twitter to terminate his takeover deal
  • Musk seeks to walk away from the $44 billion (nearly Rs. 3,51,300) deal
  • Elon Musk recently subpoenaed a former Twitter security chief

Elon Musk has reportedly sent a letter to Twitter seeking to terminate his $44 billion (nearly Rs. 3,51,300) agreement to acquire the microblogging service, citing explosive claims from a whistleblower related to the company's security. The move comes after Musk subpoenaed the whistleblower, in order to gain access to documents that could provide information on Twitter's spam accounts on its platform. Musk has been sued by Twitter, which has asked a US court to direct him to complete the transaction as per the agreement. 

Shortly after the Tesla CEO subpoenaed former Twitter security chief and whistleblower Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko for information on how the company manages spam accounts, Elon Musk sent the microblogging platform another letter seeking to terminate his deal to acquire the service, according to a report by Reuters.  

The Tesla CEO recently subpoenaed the whistleblower for documents as part of his attempts to reveal Twitter's attempts to hide security weaknesses with its platform. Zatko had alleged in his complaint that Twitter had failed to comply with a 2011 agreement with the US Federal Trade Commission.

Musk previously alleged that he was misled about the true number of spam or bot accounts on the social media platform, as he tries to walk away from the deal to acquire Twitter for $44 billion (nearly Rs. 3,51,300). Twitter sued Musk, asking a court to direct him to complete the transaction as per the agreement, while Musk has countersued the service, escalating the legal fight that is set to begin in October.

Elon Musk, Twitter, Twitter Deal
