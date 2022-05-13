Technology News
Elon Musk Says $44-Billion Twitter Deal on Hold

Acquisition of Twitter is temporarily on hold.

By Reuters | Updated: 13 May 2022 15:34 IST
Elon Musk Says $44-Billion Twitter Deal on Hold

Elon Musk has put Twitter deal temporarily on hold

Highlights
  • Shares of Twitter fell 20 percent in premarket trading
  • It also said it faced several risks until the deal with Musk is closed
  • Elon had said that one of his priorities would be to remove "spam bots"

Elon Musk said on Friday his $44-billion (roughly Rs. 3,40,710 crore) acquisition of Twitter was temporarily on hold, citing pending details on spam and fake accounts.

"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5 percent of users," he said in a tweet.

Shares of the social media company fell 20 percent in premarket trading. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company had earlier this month estimated that false or spam accounts represented fewer than 5 percent of its monetisable daily active users during the first quarter.

It also said it faced several risks until the deal with Musk is closed, including whether advertisers would continue to spend on Twitter.

Musk, the world's richest man and the chief executive of Tesla, had said that one of his priorities would be to remove "spam bots" from the platform.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Comments

Elon Musk, Twitter
Elon Musk Says $44-Billion Twitter Deal on Hold
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

