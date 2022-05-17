Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Says Will Seek Lower Price for Twitter Due to Higher Spam Accounts

Musk said he suspects spam accounts make up at least 20 percent of users, higher than Twitter's official estimates of 5 percent.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 May 2022 11:21 IST
Elon Musk Says Will Seek Lower Price for Twitter Due to Higher Spam Accounts

Last week, Elon Musk put on hold his $44 billion takeover plan for Twitter

Highlights
  • Musk's Twitter deal is temporarily on hold
  • Twitter shares extended losses in late afternoon trading
  • The stock dropped more than 8 percent to close at $37.39

Elon Musk suggested on Monday that he could seek a lower price for Twitter Inc, saying that there could be at least four times more fake accounts than what the company has said.

"You can't pay the same price for something that is much worse than they claimed," he said at a conference in Miami.

Musk, who on Friday said his $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,41,910 crore) deal to buy Twitter was on hold pending information on spam accounts, said that he suspects they make up at least 20 percent of users - compared to Twitter's official estimates of 5 percent.

When asked at the conference whether the Twitter deal is viable at a different price, Musk responded, "I mean, it's not out of the question."

"The more questions I ask, the more my concerns grow," he said at the All-In Summit 2022 conference.

"They claim that they've got this complex methodology that only they can understand ... It can't be some deep mystery that is, like, more complex than the human soul or something like that."

Twitter shares extended losses in late afternoon trading following Musk's comments.

The stock dropped more than 8 percent to close at $37.39 (roughly Rs. 2,900), lower than its level the day before Musk revealed his Twitter stake in early April, sowing doubts that the billionaire entrepreneur would proceed with his acquisition of the company at the agreed price.

Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal tweeted earlier on Monday that internal estimates of spam accounts on the social media platform for the last four quarters were "well under 5 percent," responding to days of criticism by Musk of the company's handling of phony accounts.

Twitter's estimate, which has stayed the same since 2013, could not be reproduced externally given the need to use both public and private information to determine whether an account is spam, he added.

Musk responded to Agrawal's defense of the company's methodology with a poop emoji.

"So how do advertisers know what they're getting for their money? This is fundamental to the financial health of Twitter," Musk wrote.

Musk has pledged changes to Twitter's content moderation practices, railing against decisions like the company's ban of former President Donald Trump as overly aggressive while pledging to crack down on "spam bots" on the platform.

Musk has called for tests of random samples of Twitter users to identify bots. He also said, "there is some chance it might be over 90 percent of daily active users."

Independent researchers have estimated that anywhere from 9 percent to 15 percent of the millions of Twitter profiles are bots.

Twitter does not currently require users to register using their real identities and expressly permits automated, parody and pseudonymous profiles on the service.

It does ban impersonation and spam, and penalizes accounts when the company determines their purpose is to "deceive or manipulate others" by engaging in scams, coordinating abuse campaigns or artificially inflating engagement.

Musk's comments to a private audience could add to concerns about his disclosures of market moving information.

Musk, known for his candid Twitter posts, has a long history of skirmishes with the US Securities and Exchange Commission; recently, a US judge slammed him for trying to escape a settlement with the SEC requiring oversight of his Tesla tweets.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter
Tesla Stops Taking Orders for Cybertruck Outside North America
Uber Launches Robot Food Delivery Service With Autonomous Vehicles in California

Related Stories

Elon Musk Says Will Seek Lower Price for Twitter Due to Higher Spam Accounts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter CEO Defends Anti-Bot Efforts, Musk Replies With Poo Emoji
  2. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  3. WhatsApp May No Longer Notify Members When Someone Exits a Group
  4. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
  5. iQoo Neo 6 India Launch Tipped for Next Week, Specifications Leaked
  6. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Series Alleged Render Offers Glimpse at Rear Camera Module
  8. Review: Apex Legends Mobile is a lot like Apex Legends
  9. Snoop Dogg Quips to Buy Twitter as Elon Musk Puts the Deal on Hold
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T Confirmed to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Dizo Wireless Dash Earphones With Up to 30 Hours Battery Life, Blink Charge Launched in India: Price, Details
  2. Trump Reportedly Has to Wait Before Reposting His Truth Social Posts on Other Platforms
  3. Indian Tablet Market Grew 68 Percent in Q1 2022 With Lenovo on Top: Cybermedia Research
  4. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Will Be Free-to-Play From June 21; Coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox
  5. Sony Reveals Games for Restructured PlayStation Plus Subscription, Ubisoft+ Coming to PS
  6. Scientists Find Way to Measure Mechanical Quantum Systems Without Breaking It Down
  7. Twitter Doesn’t Believe in Free Speech, Hates Elon Musk Takeover: Secret Recording
  8. Asus ZenFone 7, ZenFone 7 Pro Receive Android 12 Update
  9. Nokia 2.4 Reportedly Gets Android 12 Update With April 2022 Security Patch
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Bringing Ability to Silently Exit Groups
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.