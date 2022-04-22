Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Says Ready to Buy Twitter, Secures $46.5 Billion In Funding

Elon Musk originally offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion (roughly Rs. Rs. 3,27,880 crore)

By Reuters | Updated: 22 April 2022 10:21 IST
Elon Musk Says Ready to Buy Twitter, Secures $46.5 Billion In Funding

The offer from Musk has drawn private equity interest in participating in a deal for Twitter

Highlights
  • Twitter failed to respond to Musk's offer
  • Musk is Twitter's second-largest shareholder with a 9.1 percent stake
  • Shares of Twitter rose less than 1 percent on news of the funding

Elon Musk on Thursday said he has lined up $46.5 billion (roughly Rs. 3,54,562 crore) in debt and equity financing to buy Twitter Inc and is considering taking his offer directly to shareholders, a filing with US regulators showed.

Musk himself has committed to put up $33.5 billion (roughly Rs. 2,55,560 crore), which will include $21 billion (roughly Rs. 1,60,200 crore) of equity and $12.5 billion (roughly Rs. 95,360 crore) of margin loans against some of his Tesla shares to finance the transaction. He is chief executive officer of electric vehicle maker Tesla.

Musk, the world's richest person according to a tally by Forbes, on April 14 presented a "best and final" cash offer of $43 billion (roughly Rs. Rs. 3,27,880 crore) to Twitter's board of directors, saying the social media company needs to be taken private to grow and become a platform for free speech.

But Twitter failed to respond to his offer and adopted a "poison pill" to thwart him. Musk also is considering a tender offer to buy all company stock from shareholders but has not decided whether to do so, according to the filing on Thursday.

Musk, Twitter's second-largest shareholder with a 9.1 percent stake, has said he could make big changes at the micro-blogging company, where he has a following of more than 80 million users.

Shares of Twitter rose less than 1 percent on news of the funding, indicating that the market is still skeptical about the deal.

Shares of Tesla climbed more than 3 percent and the value of Musk's 172.6 million Tesla shares rose by over $5 billion (roughly Rs. 38,145 crore) on Thursday following a strong quarterly report. On Wednesday, he qualified for compensation in the form of stock options now worth about $24 billion (roughly Rs. 1,83,080 crore) after Tesla hit profit and revenue performance targets.

It is unclear whether Musk would sell shares in Tesla to cover the $21 billion (roughly Rs. 160,200 crore) equity financing. Musk "may sell, dispose of or transfer" unpledged Tesla stocks at any time, according to a margin loan commitment letter.

Banks, including Morgan Stanley, have agreed to provide another $13 billion (roughly Rs. 99,170 crore) in debt secured against Twitter itself, according to the filing.

A spokesperson for Twitter acknowledged receipt of Musk's proposal.

"As previously announced and communicated to Mr. Musk directly, the board is committed to conducting a careful, comprehensive and deliberate review to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the company and all Twitter stockholders," the Twitter representative said in a statement.

Ryan Jacob, chief investment officer at Jacob Asset Management, which holds Twitter shares, said Musk's latest filing would push Twitter's board to respond.

"They had to consider the seriousness of the offer, and this filing may do that," he said. "It's going to be hard for them to ignore it."

Josh White, assistant professor of finance at Vanderbilt University and a former financial economist for the Securities and Exchange Commission, said the funding would likely "put pressure on Twitter's board to either find a White Knight, which is unlikely, or negotiate with Musk to obtain a higher value and remove the poison pill."

The offer from Musk has drawn private equity interest in participating in a deal for Twitter, Reuters reported this week, citing people familiar with the matter.

Apollo Global Management Inc is considering ways it can provide financing to any deal and is open to working with Musk or any other bidder, while Thoma Bravo has informed Twitter that it is exploring the possibility of putting together a bid.

The New York Post said on Thursday that Thoma Bravo was in talks with Musk for a joint deal. Thoma Bravo did not respond to a request for comment.

Musk has made a number of announcements on the platform, including some that have landed him in hot water with US regulators.

In 2018, Musk tweeted that he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private for $420 (roughly Rs. 32,040) per share - a move that led to millions of dollars in fines and him being forced to step down as chairman of the car company to resolve claims from the US securities regulator that he defrauded investors.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Tesla
OnePlus Buds N TWS, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Neckband-Style Earphones Launched: All Details

Related Stories

Elon Musk Says Ready to Buy Twitter, Secures $46.5 Billion In Funding
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With 108-Megapixel Quad Cameras Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G India Price, Nord Buds Specifications Leaked
  3. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  4. OnePlus Buds N TWS, OnePlus Cloud Ear Z2 Wireless Earphones Launched
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Pricing, Specs, Images Leak; Launch Imminent
  6. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream
  7. Bajaj Chetak, Ather 450, More: Leading Electric Scooters to Buy in India
  8. Moto E32 Price, Renders, Specifications Leaked: All Details Here
  9. Realme GT Neo 3 India Release Date Revealed by Company Ahead of Launch
  10. OnePlus Ace With 150W Fast Charging, 120Hz AMOLED Display Goes Official
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 10 Specifications Leak Tips 150W Fast Charging, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  2. Jio Fiber Postpaid Monthly Plans With 'Zero Entry Cost', Video Streaming Launched
  3. Battlegrounds Mobile India Royale Pass Month 10 is Live, Brings New Missions, Skins, Perks, More
  4. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G With Dimensity 900 SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. India's Smartphone Shipments Grew Just 2 Percent in Q1 2022, Realme Sees Strong Growth: Canalys
  6. Climate Change Image Highlighted in Google Doodle for Earth Day 2022
  7. Pure EV Recalls 2,000 Vehicles After Electric Scooter Explosion in Telangana
  8. YouTube Music Unveils New Look for Smart Downloads With Sparkle Icon
  9. NoiseFit Buzz With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India, Sale Starts April 28
  10. CNN Plus Streaming Service Shutdown a Month After Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.