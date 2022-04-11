Elon Musk Decides Not to Join Twitter Board, CEO Parag Agrawal Reveals

Elon Musk won't be joining Twitter's Board of Directors, a move that was announced last week. In a tweet late Sunday night, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal revealed that Musk was due to join the board on April 9, but the same morning, Musk shared he had decided not to join the board. Agrawal said, "I believe this is for the best."

"We will always value input from our shareholders, whether they are on our Board or not," Agrawal's tweet continued. Elon Musk continues to be the largest shareholder of Twitter, Agrawal said. To recall, early last week Musk had revealed in a regulatory filing that he had a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter.

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022



Elon Musk tweeted Saturday to ask if the social media network was "dying" and to call out users such as singer Justin Bieber, who are highly followed but rarely post.

"Most of these 'top' accounts tweet rarely and post very little content," the Tesla boss wrote, captioning a list of the 10 profiles with the most followers -- a list which includes himself at number eight, with 81 million followers.

"Is Twitter dying?" he wrote. A separate poll by Musk on Sunday asked if "w" should be deleted from Twitter's name, leaving two voting options, "yes" and "of course."

Musk had suggested a raft of changes to the Twitter Blue premium subscription service on Saturday, including reducing its price, banning advertising and giving an option to pay in the cryptocurrency dogecoin.