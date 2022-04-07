Technology News
Tesla CEO Elon Musk joining the board of Twitter has made some employees nervous regarding company's future.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 April 2022 18:06 IST
Elon Musk Joining Twitter Board Stirs Fears Among Some Employees

Donald Trump was banned from Facebook and Twitter after the January 6 Capitol riot

Highlights
  • Elon Musk has joined Twitter's board of directors
  • Tesla CEO took a 9.1 percent stake in the social media platform
  • Elon Musk won a defamation case brought by the diver in 2019

News of Tesla chief executive Elon Musk taking a board seat at Twitter has some Twitter employees panicking over the future of the social media firm's ability to moderate content, company insiders told Reuters.

Within hours of the surprise disclosure this week that Musk, a self-described "free speech absolutist," acquired enough shares to become the top Twitter shareholder, political conservatives began flooding social media with calls for the return of Donald Trump. The former US President was banned from Facebook and Twitter after the January 6 Capitol riot over concerns around incitement of violence.

"Now that @ElonMusk is Twitter's largest shareholder, it's time to lift the political censorship. Oh… and BRING BACK TRUMP!," tweeted Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert on Monday.

Despite Twitter's reiteration this week that the board does not make policy decisions, four Twitter employees who spoke with Reuters said they fear Musk's ability to influence the company's policies on abusive users and harmful content.

With Musk on the board, the employees say his views on moderation could weaken years-long efforts to make Twitter a place of healthy discourse and allow trolling and mob attacks to flourish.

In the wake of Trump's ban from Facebook and Twitter, the billionaire tweeted that many people would be unhappy with US tech companies acting "as the de facto arbiter of free speech."

Musk has not articulated what he wants to do as a new board member but he has telegraphed his intentions with his Twitter activity: A week before Musk disclosed a 9.1 percent stake in Twitter, he polled his 80 million followers on whether the site adhered to the principle of free speech, and the majority voted no.

The employees, who asked not to be named for fear of retribution, point to Musk's history of using Twitter to attack critics. In 2018, Musk came under fire for accusing a British diver who had helped rescue children trapped in a cave in Thailand of being a pedophile.

Musk won a defamation case brought by the diver in 2019.

When asked for comment, a Twitter spokesperson repeated a statement from Tuesday that the board "plays an important advisory and feedback role across the entirety of our service," but daily operations and decisions are made by Twitter's management and employees.

"Twitter is committed to impartiality in the development and enforcement of its policies and rules," the spokesperson said.

Some employees Reuters spoke to were not so sure about the company's commitment to this. "I find it hard to believe (the board) doesn't have influence," said one employee. "If that's the case, why would Elon want a board seat?"

But other employees Reuters spoke to said that Musk's involvement could help quicken the pace of new feature and product launches, and provide a fresh perspective as an active user of Twitter.

Neither Tesla nor Musk responded to requests for comment.

Twitter's board figures prominently in discussions within Twitter, more so than at other tech companies, one employee said. That is because unlike Meta Platforms, where founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg controls the company through a dual class share structure, Twitter only has a single class of shares making it more vulnerable to activists like Musk. Teams within Twitter often consider how to communicate a strategy or decision to the board, for instance, the employee said.

Trump's return

One employee familiar with the company's operations said there are no current plans to reinstate Trump. A Twitter spokesperson said there are no plans to reverse any policy decisions.

But a veteran auto analyst who covers Musk's operating style at Tesla said it's likely only a matter of time. "If Donald Trump was actually rich, he would have liked to have done the same thing but he couldn't afford it. So Elon is doing what Trump would have liked to have done," said Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid.

"I wouldn't be surprised" if Twitter restores Trump's account now that Elon owns nearly 10 percent of the company," he said.

Longer term, employees said Musk's involvement may change Twitter's corporate culture, which they say currently values inclusivity. Musk has faced widespread criticism for posting memes that mock transgender people, efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19 and has compared world leaders to Hitler.

Several employees were alarmed by the warm welcome of Musk by Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and co-founder Jack Dorsey, prompting them to hit the job market this week.

"Some people are dusting off their resumes," one person said. "I don't want to work for somebody (like Musk)."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

