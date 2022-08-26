Technology News
loading

Twitter Ordered to Give Information to Elon Musk Regarding Spam and Bot Accounts

Twitter has been asked to turn over information of about 9,000 accounts surveyed last year.

By Jasmin Jose |  Updated: 26 August 2022 15:58 IST
Twitter Ordered to Give Information to Elon Musk Regarding Spam and Bot Accounts

Twitter has been asked to give information of about 9,000 accounts it surveyed last year

Highlights
  • Twitter previously sought to hide this information from Musk
  • Twitter is currently fighting to make Musk complete the deal
  • Musk has argued Twitter was dishonest on the number of false accounts

Twitter has been reportedly ordered to give more information to Elon Musk regarding spam and bot accounts as part of the social media company's legal fight to make the billionaire entrepreneur complete the $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,51,200 crore) acquisition of the platform. Twitter has been asked to turn over information of about 9,000 accounts it surveyed last year. Musk had said that the misleading information put out by the American tech company regarding the number of spam and bot accounts gave him a valid reason to exit the deal with Twitter.

According to Bloomberg, micro-blogging site Twitter was ordered by Delaware Chancery Court judge Kathaleen St. J. McCormick to hand over more information regarding spam and bot accounts to Musk. The company is currently fighting to make Musk complete the $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,51,200 crore) acquisition of the platform.

Twitter has been asked to give information of about 9,000 accounts it surveyed last year in hopes of identifying which were handled by human beings and which were spam accounts.

Twitter had previously sought to hide this information from Musk on the grounds of privacy.

As mentioned earlier, Musk has said that the misleading information put out by Twitter about the number of spam and bot accounts gave him a valid reason to exit his $54.20 (roughly Rs. 4,300)-per-share bid for social media platform.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Crypto Market Sentiment Remains Cautious as Bitcoin Steadies Below $21,500 Yet Again
CoinDCX Launches DeFi Mobile App ‘Okto’ Aimed at Widespread Expansion of Web3 in India

Related Stories

Twitter Ordered to Give Information to Elon Musk Regarding Spam and Bot Accounts
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. iPhone 14 Models May Have Used Patented Technology to Reduce Notch: Report
  3. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Alleged Dummy Models Leaked
  4. Everything You Need to Know About Delhi Crime Season 2
  5. Redmi Note 11SE With Helio G95 SoC Launched in India: Details
  6. iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Details
  7. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Planet Possibly Covered With "Deep Ocean" Discovered 100-Light Years Away
  10. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
#Latest Stories
  1. HP Dragonfly Folio G3 Convertible Laptop Launched in India Alongside New Desktop, Monitor, Webcam: Details
  2. The Grand Tour Presents: A Scandi Flick Release Date, Trailer Unveiled by Amazon Prime Video
  3. DJI Avata FPV Drone With 4K Ultra-Wide Support, Propeller Guards Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. CoinDCX Launches DeFi Mobile App ‘Okto’ Aimed at Widespread Expansion of Web3 in India
  5. Twitter Ordered to Give Information to Elon Musk Regarding Spam and Bot Accounts
  6. Crypto Market Sentiment Remains Cautious as Bitcoin Steadies Below $21,500 Yet Again
  7. Instagram to Limit Sensitive Content for New Users Under 16 Years by Default
  8. eFootball 2023 Is Out Now, AC Milan and Inter Part of Licensed Clubs: All Details
  9. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 Cast Confirmed, Plot Details Suggest More Screen Time for Titans
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Gets Expert RAW App Support With the Latest Update: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.