Twitter has been reportedly ordered to give more information to Elon Musk regarding spam and bot accounts as part of the social media company's legal fight to make the billionaire entrepreneur complete the $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,51,200 crore) acquisition of the platform. Twitter has been asked to turn over information of about 9,000 accounts it surveyed last year. Musk had said that the misleading information put out by the American tech company regarding the number of spam and bot accounts gave him a valid reason to exit the deal with Twitter.

Twitter has been asked to give information of about 9,000 accounts it surveyed last year in hopes of identifying which were handled by human beings and which were spam accounts.

Twitter had previously sought to hide this information from Musk on the grounds of privacy.

