Elon Musk Subpoenas Former Twitter Head Jack Dorsey; Requests Court to Dismiss Lawsuit

Elon Musk was sued by Twitter after the billionaire announced to back out from the $44 billion acquisition deal in July.

By Richa Sharma | Updated: 23 August 2022 10:58 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Jack Dorsey was reportedly served the subpoena last week by Elon Musk’s lawyer

Highlights
  • Twitter sued Musk after he announced to back out from the acquistion deal
  • Twitter-Musk was finalised in April, subject to stakeholders' approval
  • Musk and Twitter are heading to trial on October 17 at Delaware court

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has sought for the dismissal of Twitter against him. The billionaire has been engaged in a heated exchange of allegation with the social media firm ever since he announced his decision to step back from the Twitter takeover in a deal worth $44 million (nearly Rs. 3,51,500 crore) in July. In his next move in the lawsuit filed by Twitter, Musk's lawyer has subpoenaed Twitter co-founder and former head, Jack Dorsey, as per the court documents.

According to Reuters, Dorsey was served the subpoena last week by Musk's lawyer, asking him for details and documents, he had knowledge about, regarding the acquisition. Musk's team is also seeking information about the effect of bots on Twitter's business, including details like the count of daily active fake users on the social media platform.

Twitter sued Musk after the billionaire announced to back out from the $44 billion acquisition deal of the social media firm, which was finalised in April, subject to stakeholders' approval. Ever since, Musk has been raising question on the bots or spam accounts on Twitter, accusing the company of hiding the accurate data. Meanwhile, Twitter want Musk to go ahead with the deal.

Musk, earlier this month, also accused Twitter of hiding information related to lawsuit against the Indian government.

Musk and Twitter are heading to trial on October 17 at Delaware's Chancery Court.

Further reading: Elon Musk, SpaceX, Twitter, Tesla, Jack Dorsey, Bots, Spam Accounts, Fake Accounts, Twitter-Elon Musk
BTC, ETH See Small Price Fluctuations, Crypto Price Chart Reflects Mix of Reds and Greens

